Montego Bay, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Autoresponders are long known marketing tools for online webmasters who wants to send html newsletters and follow ups to subscribers and customers. Follow up Autoresponder PRO is a self-hosted autoresponder from Script4webmasters.com with most basic and advanced email marketing software which marketers can use to improve customer follow ups and sales.



Simple fact that each email marketer should follow the CAN SPAM law is well taken care of with this software - double opt-in. Software can get the subscribers details like ip, date of subscription and URL where the subscriber subscribed. By this verified opt-in process, each subscriber will be entered into list willingly.



With new version they released, email deliverability is much improved as the software is compliant with SMTP authentication and works with Domainkeys on the web site.



Radhika announced another email marketing strategy that is used in their software - "Integrated tracking tells the marketer which emails are opened more by subscribers. Tracking the email links is very easy and improves campaign follow up and performance".



Many tiny yet important features that optimize the email marketing needs are well answered in this software: HTML newsletters, Personalization, Custom Header and footer in emails, Easy subscriber management, Integrated Free shopping cart, Free product download protection, Easy subscription forms, Duplicate email checking, Bounced email management ...



Installing the software is easy ... little knowledge of web panel, uploading and chmoding files and cron, well it would be a simple process to get it run on any web site. They provide free support as they says. Some other advanced features like javascript subscriptions, email un/subscriptions can be optional to use buy yet very useful.



About Scripts4webmasters.com:

Scripts4webmasters.com, (http://www.scripts4webmasters.com/index.php), based in JM, is a leading provider of Self-hosted Email Marketing Solutions and ROI Tracking software for small to mid-sized businesses worldwide. We are proudly stand behind our software and support our clients as they utilize them in their online ventures!