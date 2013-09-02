Followbargain Offers Cheapest Instagram Followers and Likes on the Web

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Instagram users now have the ability to purchase instagram likes and followers dirt cheap from one provider, followbargain. Followbargain believes anyone tricked into purchasing followers for high prices is being fooled, and to the advantage of greedy websites looking to make a quick buck. Followbargain has changed that, and are now offering the cheapest price for quantity and quality on the net.



Instagram users who would like to buy instagram followers can choose from packages that range from $25 for 1000, to $30 for 25,000 followers. This is substantially less than competing names, such as propromote or followfy, who charge up to 300% more for them same thing.



Followbargain says instagram users who would like to buy instagram likes would be best suited with their 30,000 likes for $30 package. The 30,000 likes can be spread over a maximum of 80 images, or anything in between. They state their other like packages can be spread over a max of 10 images.



The website have online email support, and a great refund policy to protect the user is their services are not delivered.



Followbargain states that it takes up to 24 to 48 hours for an order to be delivered, while 30,000 likes can take up to 72 hours.



For more information to increase online popularity and exposure by purchasing Instagram likes and followers visit http://followbargain.com/



Media Contact

FollowBargain

Derek Nathaniel

408 Postal Lane

Lewes, DE, United States

Email: followbargain@outlook.com

URL: http://www.followbargain.com/