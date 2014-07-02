FollowCheck Launches New Free Innovative Tool for Managing Multiple Twitter Accounts

Banska Stiavnica, Slovakia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Getting insights into Twitter can be difficult. On a busy account, keeping track of who has followed and unfollowed an account, who doesn’t follow back and who are the most influential followers to target can be difficult. This difficulty becomes impossible when managing multiple accounts. Thankfully, FollowCheck has developed a fast, free online tool enabling people to track all the essential statistics about multiple twitter accounts, so that individuals or businesses can more accurately develop their social media strategy. The product is available now, and already manages over 700,000 active Twitter accounts.



The explosion in popularity of FollowCheck is likely because Twitter, unlike Facebook or YouTube, has no official insights feature, meaning the demand for such a product has been high. The fact it is free must certainly be another factor, as such capabilities have only previously been available through expensive premium services.



The online tool allows individuals not only to keep track of who is following and unfollowing them, but also enables users to schedule tweets to have the maximum impact on social media according to time, the number of audience currently active and more. It comes with a simple but intuitive user interface, and comprehensive settings to ensure maximum control.



A spokesperson for FollowCheck.com explained, “With FollowCheck users can see their friends, followers, mutuals, unfollowers and sleepers in separate categories. They can see an overview of their activity and audience engagement, manage and schedule their tweets and customise how the data is presented to them, whether visually or through statistics. It provides users what they have been waiting for from Twitter- a means to better control and measure the effectiveness of accounts, and even single Tweets, in order to improve and optimize the account for greater success. It’s free, it’s available now, and there’s no reason not to give a try and see for yourself.”



About FollowCheck

FollowCheck is a simple online tool for managing multiple Twitter accounts from one place. You can see how your Twitter account is performing in analytics dashboard, then you can manage relationships with other Twitter users, search for a new users, schedule Tweets and much more. And it is all absolutely for free. For more information please visit: http://followcheck.com/