Followers of Danny Sawrij Facebook Learn of New Social Networking Site for Students

A new social networking site, developed specifically for young people; which has been described as an intellectual version of Facebook. It aims to prepare the country's brightest students for the top universities. Already, it has more than two and a half thousand members. Named 'IGGY', which stands for the International Gateway for Gifted Youth, the site was created by a number of lecturers working at Warwick University.



It challenges its members, most of which are aged between thirteen and eighteen, with a collection of puzzles and questions which have been devised to stretch the students' intellects and make them think outside the box. The site provides young people with the chance to connect and network with their peers. Not just anyone can join this site however; in order to become a member, a student must be recommended by their teacher - based on their academic potential or past achievements.



The project director, Dr Adam Boddison, has explained that those who wish to join usually have to be performing within the top five percent of their classroom peers. However, although the primary group which this site is aimed at are those who perform well academically, Boddison says that there is room for other students who do not necessarily have the best grades, but who have shown some potential.



Once the students have been accepted, they'll be able to participate in a wide range of fun and interesting quizzes and games, which cover a huge selection of topics, including, for example, the physics behind cat flaps, and how Arctic explorers' bodies are affected by their travels. In addition to this, the site will be launching a young writer's prize; those wanting to get involved have to submit a short story of 2,500 words or less. The winner will not only receive £2000, but will also have their story printed in Litro magazine.



Although students from overseas can also join the site, the majority of members are currently from Britain. However, the number of foreign students is starting to grow; with several members from Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Africa now joining the site. There is an initial fee of £120 to become a member; however there will be subsidies provided to disadvantaged students.



