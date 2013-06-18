London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Novak Djokovic was kept waiting at Roland Garros, due to the temperamental Parisian weather; however clients of Howard McPherson NJ noted that the international star of the tennis world was not thrown by the delay, and began his grand slam collection with a win against David Goffin. Marian Bartoli, the home favourite, managed to save two match points over the course of a three hour battle against the renowned player Olga Govortsova, despite the rainy conditions. Fans, who had been sitting huddled in the rain for most of the day were surprisingly enthusiastic.



Howard McPherson Youtube subscribers watched snippets of both matches online, and commented on how well Djokovic played under such challenging conditions. Although he got off to a somewhat rocky start, the Serb quickly got into his stride and finished with a win of 7-6 (5) 6-4 7-5. The match began more than an hour after the allotted time of 11am and even after the green covers were eventually pulled from the red clay, the ground was still soaked. Last year, Howard McPherson LinkedIn connections recalled Djokovic reaching the first final; however, the twenty six year old then lost to Rafa Nadal. But Djokovic seems to be determined to win this time round – Goffin was visibly struggling throughout the match, and paid dearly during the opening set for a double fault.



Associates of Howard McPherson tennis fan read that several matches were not finished, and eleven singles matches ended up being cancelled; this means that the first round is to last for just four days. However, in spite of the elements, many players managed to make their way to the second round. There were victories for Philipp Kohlschreiber against Jiri Vesely, Stanislas Wawrinka against Thiemo de Bakker and Tommy Haas against Guillaume Rugin.



Unfortunately, a number of tournament veterans seem to have been put off their games by the unfavourable conditions, with Marc Gicquel losing to Fernando Verdasco, and Kimiko Date-Krumm losing to Samantha Stosur. Howard McPherson Remax clients who watched Bernard Tomic’s match were curious about the player’s father, who had publically stated that he would be around to watch his son play, despite having been barred from the stadium by the sport’s governing bodies, following an assault charge. Tomic did not fare well; the twenty year old was forced to take a step back due to an injury after his match against Victor Hanescu.



The French Open got off to a difficult start, with poor weather conditions affecting many matches, and resulting in cancellations and delays across the board. However, players like Novak Djokovic, Samantha Stosur and Tommy Haas still managed to remain focused enough to get through to the next round.



