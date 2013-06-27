London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Connections of Parkgate Aspen Linkedin learned today that one in five British youths say they don't desire to own their own housing property, according to the results of a new study by survey group Halifax.



Over 70% responded that the country is divided financially and socially, conditions which create a tough climate to purchase one's own home. The age of the respondents was between 18 years old and 40 years old. Over 8,000 young people were polled.



Rental rates are high right now, reaching the highest levels recorded since the 1990s, with 22 million households renting. Those who took the survey said that high mortgage prices, lack of available loans, low income and exorbitant down payments were reasons cited for their lack of confidence that they'd someday own their own home.



Those who responded to the survey were pessimistic about planned government actions to help spur home ownership in the UK, with 70% saying they did not think it would be enough to help them. While the government has said that they will make available a billion pounds in home loans, and the Bank of England has made efforts to ease credit rates, in an effort to entice consumers to apply for home loans, those who gave answers to the survey said that these efforts were not enough. Those critical of the proposals have also said the effects of the government and Bank of England efforts have driven home prices up.



About The International Business Times

The International Business Times is a business news website based in New York City. It publishes ten national editions and is translated into seven different languages. Alexa ranks the International Business Times as the fourth-most visited business paper on the web.



