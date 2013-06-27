Followers of Parkgate Aspen Youtube Learn That British Home Prices Rise

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Clients of Parkgate Aspen property heard the news today that British housing grew at their quickest pace in three years in May. The reason, learned followers of Parkgate Aspen Youtube heard that the rise in home prices was attributed to government efforts which promoted house purchases.



The report, issued by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and reported on by Reuters and other news outlets, showed that the house cost balance was measured at plus-5 when seasonally adjusted. This indicates that the responders witnessed a slight uptick in prices, as opposed to a downward movement, which had been the case with reports going back three months previous.



A poll conducted by Reuters had predicted a plus-4 jump, so the news exceeded many expectations. The last three years in the UK have seen the level hover around zero, so the news was welcome. Much of the time the index was reading negative, due to the UK's harsh austerity measures, which combined with meager wage growth and lack of loans being awarded to borrowers. House prices, however, are still at one fifth lower than their historic highs in 2007. Those asking after housing prices reached a level unseen since 2009, a precursor to the results shown in the housing price increase.



Members of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors said that their average home sales were 17.9 for the first three months terminating in May; according to the results of the survey. This is again low, compared with 2007, but it is also the highest rate since January 2010. Many people cited said that the Bank of England's Funding for Lending plan was what prompted the rise in housing prices. The plan made cheap interest rates available to banks, in order to promote the lending of home loans.



It would appear that strong indicators of economic performance are making markets optimistic, as well.



The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors is a licensed and professional survey group which provides information to those in the housing industry, as well as regulating housing professionals. They provide learning opportunities and training for those in the UK and those in other affiliated independent countries.



