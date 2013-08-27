Followfy Offers the Option to Buy Instagram Likes and Boost Popularity

Manning, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Followfy is an online enterprise that provides Instagram users with the option to buy Instagram likes and Instagram followers. Followfy believes that social network sites play a major role in affecting a person’s self confidence. Further, social networks can help accrue new opportunities by offering exposure. With the help of Followfy members are now able to control their media profiles on Instagram, an increasingly popular social platform, and guarantee success and happiness in their personal lives.



By taking into consideration the various needs different customers may have, Followfy has come up with a number of packages to guarantee satisfaction. Members who would like to buy Instagram followers can choose from packages that range from a one-time payment of $2.99 for a 100 followers to $69.99 for 10000 followers. The most popular package featured on the website to buy Instagram followers is priced at $39.99 for 5000 followers. In addition to the packages offered on the website, there is the additional option for customers to place a custom order by directly contacting the Followfy support team.



Followfy suggests that there is a better chance of receiving a large number of likes if the post has already been received well by others. As the website states, “Like mindedness will congregate and drive to continue the initial force that started it. Seeing others do something takes pressure off of being the first.”



Followfy Members who would like to buy Instagram likes can browse through packages that are priced as low as $2.99 for a 100 likes. The package that allows members to buy the most number of likes is priced at $69.99 for 10000 likes. However, the most popular package is for 5000 likes priced at $39.99.



The website promises high quality service and the fastest delivery possible online. Email support is also made available to all its customers. Further, there is no compulsion for members to follow in return.



Followfy is able to provide the services it does as a media profile promotional tool by having access to and controlling high traffic sites. The website explains, “Through years of engineering, we’ve narrowed in on our own unique and strategic method that allows us to provide the highest quality marketing at an unbeatable price. We own and operate high-traffic affiliate websites that we use to direct targeted and interested traffic to your social media profiles.”



For more information to increase popularity and exposure by purchasing Instagram likes and followers visit http://followfy.com/



About Followfy

Followfy is a leading brand in supplying Instagram likes and followers. Its main objective is to help people develop self confidence and popularity through exposure. Followfy is a popular social media profile promotional tool that promises high quality services at reasonable rates.



Media Contact

Followfy

Paul Clayton

1965 Shortleaf Dr.

Manning South Carolina 29102

Email: support@followfy.com

URL: http://www.followfy.com