Following '50 Shades' Craze, Unnamed Nationally-Acclaimed Author Tries Hand at Erotic Flash-Fiction.

Jamie Fawkes, who refuses to reveal his/her true identity, has decided to test the erotic flash-fiction market, through the self-published route. The reason for anonymity is simple – to not let his/her famed name influence the result.



“After 50 Shades of Grey, erotic flash fiction; or short books that can be read during a lunch break has taken over the charts of Amazon. Many authors are selling their e-titles in instalments and building a buzz from there and going forward,” says Fawkes, who is teasing the world with his/her lack of identity.



While their true self is being kept firmly under wraps, Fawkes is more than forthcoming when it comes to sharing the book’s synopsis:



Richard's wife is fed up with not being pleased. So fed up, that it's to the point that she cheats on her husband out in the open.



Her husbannd, Richard; is desperate to save his marriage. So desperate that he's willing to do ANYTHING in order to quench her desire for great sex.



What happens when he meets Mr. Taster, NO one; including himself- could have ever imagined!



"The market has been very well so far. I wrote the book in a couple of hours and uploaded it, the same way I would do to a blog.... and people love it. I will be releasing "Taster's Choice 2" in the next few days,” Fawkes adds.



The flash-fiction market has certainly taken a positive turn of late, with many authors topping the USA Today and New York Times best-seller list for works which can be read on the bus ride to work.



To Fawkes, it’s a change in the right direction.



“It is important because it shows yet another shift in the world of digital self-publishing. It shows the changes that technology allows and what has become possible since the advent of Kindles and Nooks,” he/she concludes.



To find out more, please follow the unnamed author on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Jamiefawkes



The book can be purchased here: http://www.amazon.com/Tasters-Choice-like-Shades-ebook/dp/B0093TFLYY/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qi



About the Author:

This book was written under a pen name of a National Bestselling Author! See if you can guess who!