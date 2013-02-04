Fondue Done Right Adds Dynamic Video and Blog to Showcase Their Three Velata Fondue Pot Collections

Union Grove, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Fondue originally began as a cheese based restaurant occasion that quickly caught on because it encouraged enjoyable social interaction and provided a focal point for the evening. When cheese was switched out for chocolate, however, the party really got started. Fondue Done Right is a website dedicated to making the best fondue available to any household, which is why they are an official Velata consultant.



Velata is a fondue pot manufacturer who has seen great success through their stylish and inexpensive fondue pots, which have now diversified into three distinct styles in a plethora of colors.



Fondue Done Right explains the many advantages of Velata warmers, and the many different chocolates that can be used. The different colored pots make it easy for partygoers to differentiate the different chocolates on offer, while the different styles allow the pot to suit any home or kitchen. The three collections, the curve, the pedestal and the individual are all available at the same price, so it all boils down to style.



The dynamic video content recently launched by Jeremy Motte, a disabled veteran, stay at home dad and official Velata consultant, makes it easy to review the differences in style and color, and make a decision on what pot and chocolate to start with. There are four chocolates available, caramel milk chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate, all made with premium Belgian bases.



Jeremy regularly updates his website with news, views and insights into the world of fondue, always looking to live up to the namesake’s promise of Fondue Done Right. Current posts include how it works, user thoughts, popular items, important news from Velata.



“Chocolate fondue is a great way to turn an evening into an event,” Jeremy explained, “it’s a simple and affordable way to offer guests a little bit of luxury when they come over, and is pretty universal- from weddings to children’s birthdays or dinner parties, there’s always room for a little chocolate indulgence. I’m a Velata consultant because I believe they have the best product on the market, which is why I created a video to demonstrate the variety on offer.”



Fondue Done Right is a website run by independent Velata consultant Jeremy Motte, a disabled veteran and stay-at-home dad. It sells high quality Velata chocolate fondue equipment and supplies.