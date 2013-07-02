Fonecall Launches High-End Feature Set on 1300 Numbers in Australia

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A 1300 number allows a customer to call from anywhere in Australia for the price of a local call. It is often used by businesses in order to give customers a uniform customer service experience. By connecting 1300 numbers with Fonecall, businesses can also get access to some great features.



As an example, Fonecall’s feature set allows franchises with stores all over Australia to advertise using a single 1300 number. In order to filter the calls, a postcode prompter can be used so that callers enter their postcode and are redirected to their nearest store. Alternatively, an area based routing system can be employed to automatically send the phone call to the nearest store or branch without any caller action.



Clients can also expect to receive detailed call analytics from their 1300 phone numbers which can lend serious leverage to the marketing department in developing targeted strategies. Included in the analytics is lots of specific information on the location, time and nature of the call that can help shape future direct advertising efforts.



Fonecall has a wealth of experience in building these technologies according to the specific needs of their clients and have recently released an updated postcode prompter, promising clients unsurpassed flexibility in configuration and reporting ahead of any of the competition. The company also offers full spectrum business communications services including Business VoIP and data services, and as such can integrate its services into a complete package addressing all business needs.



A spokesperson for Fonecall explained, “Australian businesses are perhaps more in need of local rate numbers than anywhere in the world, with a sparse but widely distributed population who are all nevertheless still looking for the best customer service. Companies that can provide that on a national basis have a huge advantage, and so 1300 numbers can be invaluable. Fortunately, invaluable doesn’t have to be priceless, and we offer affordable solutions with variable options depending on the needs of the business in question. We are communications experts, so business owners can contact us at any time to discuss the possibilities of where the latest technology can lead them. Often we can offer solutions that customers did not even know existed.”



About Fonecall

Fonecall is a telecommunications and marketing analytics company specialising in providing services and solutions to support businesses with their communications and strategic requirements. The company prides itself on delivering results. For more information, please visit: http://www.fonecall.net.au/