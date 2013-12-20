Fontainebleau New Years Eve 2014 Announces a Memorable Star-Powered Celebration

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- When the clock strikes midnight during the last moments of the year, people will be enjoying the ambiance of Fontainebleau Miami New Years 2014 and the festivities will go on until the wee hours of the morning. Acclaimed recording artist Pharrell Williams and Grammy award winning, Afrojack will headline Fontainebleau New Years Eve 2014 with electrifying performances. Top-Rated Dance music icon Tiesto will serve as emcee at LIV nightclub. For additional information and tickets visit http://tiny.cc/FontainebleauNYE2014



Taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 31st, Fontainebleau Miami NYE 2014 will feature a full evening of activities and entertainment, including live performances throughout the night from Pharrell Williams and Afrojack. In one of Miami's most beloved traditions, the evening will culminate with the crowd reveling as the clock strikes midnight. This year's jubilee will see a new twist on this ritual, as the party is taken outdoors poolside.



Celebrations start off with pop culture icon and soul musician Pharrell Williams. His unique style and vocal flare have earned him loyal fans worldwide, as well as 19 Grammy nominations and 3 Grammy awards. Williams, a songwriter and lead vocalist for the hip-hop rock band N.E.R.D, is eagerly awaiting his Fontainebleau Miami New Years 2014 homecoming. Afrojack and Tiesto both have garnished the respect and admiration of music lovers who appreciate electronic dance beats and other music genres abroad.



It will all be part of what is shaping up to be the most fun-filled and value-packed New Years Eve Fontainebleau 2014 celebration offered yet by the hotel. The party and intrigue get started on Tuesday night, December 31st and continue until Wednesday morning, January 1st at the hotel’s New Year’s party central headquarters, 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami, Florida.



The fun gets underway at 9:00 PM when guests will meet and mingle over cocktails. It is followed by musical performances poolside from the showcase of artists all while counting down to the welcoming of 2014. Once Fontainebleau New Years Eve 2014 poolside fete comes to a close, guest are encouraged to continue the party at LIV nightclub.



To learn more about New Years Eve Fontainebleau 2014 visit http://lanewyearseve2014.cravetickets.com/events/Fontainebleau-Poolside-New-Years-Eve-2014



About Sheela Sharma

Sheela Sharma, a writer, entrepreneur and actress is one half of Glitz and Glam. Glitz & Glam is an LA based company that was founded in Detroit, Michigan by 2 actresses who came together to build a conglomerate business that specializes in various areas of entertainment, apparel, online promotions and consulting services. Fontainebleau Miami NYE 2014 is just one of many events promoted by the organization.



SOURCE: Sheela Sharma

RELATED LINKS

http://tiny.cc/FontainebleauNYE2014