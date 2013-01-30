Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- FonZap, a Southern California mobile device protection product developer is now offering Antibacterial Screen Shields to protect users from bacteria that could otherwise collect on their device’s screen and transmit illness. The Antibacterial Shield is available for iPhone, iPad, major brands of Tablets and laptops.



Cell phones in particular become vehicles for transmitting such diseases. A recent Associated Press article offers advice from AT&T’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Geeta Nayyar, stating, mobile phones can easily spread the flu as they are one of the few devices that frequently come in close contact with the face. [Source: Associated Press, January 2013]



“This product is perfect for any mobile device user who is concerned about their health. Students, parents, travelers, health practitioners, or anyone who spends time in public places, or comes in contact with people will particularly benefit from FonZap’s antibacterial properties,” says FonZap Business Development Manager, Wallace Tennelle.



“Technology created the need, we simply found the best way to solve a growing problem. I’ve heard people say, ‘I washed my hands when I got off the plane, but when I picked up my phone, I realized whatever I washed off my hands was still on the phone. Do I need to wash my phone every time I wash my hands?’ No, not anymore, thanks to FonZap. We are also expanding the product line to cover ATM touch screens, airport kiosks, and any other public touch screens,” says Niki Bossonis, FonZap’s Director of Marketing.



FonZap’s antibacterial screen prevents microorganisms from surviving or proliferating on the film’s surface; instead, they die on contact. Now teachers, students, moms, health practitioners, hospital and day care staff, and travelers can be less concerned about illness being transmitted by their phone, tablet or laptop.



About FonZap

FonZap is dedicated to providing users with high quality, state-of-the-art mobile device accessories. In addition to our Antibacterial Shield, FonZap also offers screen protectors that are completely Scratch, Fingerprint and Smudge-Resistant. We believe that simple device protection accessories can be as innovative as the devices they are protecting. Our number one goal is to produce premium device protection products offered at affordable prices. For more information visit http://www.fonzap.com/.