Food Additives Market 2012 - 2018: New Research Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Food Additives Market (Flavors, Sweeteners, Enzymes, Colorants, Emulsifiers, Shelf-Life Stabilizers and Fat Replacers) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018,” the food additives market revenue was 28.2 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach 36.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2012 to 2018.



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The global food additives market represents a multibillion dollar industry. Increasing demand from key applications including fast foods, packaged foods, baked goods and beverages is expected to drive food additive demand over the next five years. Growing concerns about food safety, shelf-life and nutritional value have also resulted in a surge in demand for natural and nutraceutical additives for food and beverages.



Europe dominated the food additives demand, accounting for over 32% of global consumption in 2011. Asia Pacific, owing to surging demand from India, China and South Korea, is expected to be the fastest growing market for food additives, with an estimated CAGR of 5% from 2012 to 2018. Increasing demand for convenience foods, growing economy, improving trade scenario and increasing foreign-local joint ventures are the factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The North America food additive demand is expected to cross USD 9.1 billion by 2018.



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Flavors and enhancers, due to their ethnic taste, smell, and indulgence, represent the largest product segment in the market with demand expected to cross USD 12 billion by 2018. Significant growth opportunities in the food additives market exist in the segments of enzymes, fat replacers and shelf life stabilizers. Companies such as Givaudan, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, and Danisco are some of the key participants in the food additives market.



This research estimates and analyzes the performance of food additives in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market. It includes demand by geography and by product types. It also provides comprehensive analysis of the companies that are active in the market.



The global market for food additives is expected to grow steadily over the next five years, owing to the expected growth in the food and beverage industry and increasing awareness and demand of functional food additives.



This study provides a strategic analysis of the global food additives market in terms of revenue. The global market for food additives has been segmented on the basis of various products as well as regions, with estimates and forecast provided up to 2018. Key products analyzed in the study include flavors & enhancers, sweeteners, enzymes, colorants, emulsifiers, shelf-life stabilizers, and fat replacers. Huge opportunities exist in the segments of flavors and enhancers, enzymes, fat replacers and the shelf life stabilizers market. Major economies covered in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The report also provides a break down analysis of product types by geography in terms of revenues forecasted till 2018. The report interprets and analyzes the market dynamics of the food additives market including restraints, drivers and opportunities.



The report also includes competitive analyses which cover the value chain and market share of the major players. Moreover, it also incorporates market attractiveness by product types defined by different parameters. In addition, to aid in strategic decision making, the report includes Porter’s five forces model and key trends driving the future growth in the market.



The report also includes detailed profiles of the major players of the market along with the business strategy adopted by them and recent developments of the industry. Major players such as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Givaudan, Danisco, BASF and others are profiled in this report. This research estimates and analyzes the performance of food additives in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market. It includes demand by geography and by product types.



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