Food Additives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The global food additives market represents a multibillion dollar industry. Increasing demand from key applications including fast foods, packaged foods, baked goods and beverages is expected to drive food additive demand over the next five years. Growing concerns about food safety, shelf-life and nutritional value have also resulted in a surge in demand for natural and nutraceutical additives for food and beverages.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-additives.html



Europe dominated the food additives demand, accounting for over 32% of global consumption in 2011. Asia Pacific, owing to surging demand from India, China and South Korea, is expected to be the fastest growing market for food additives, with an estimated CAGR of 5% from 2012 to 2018. Increasing demand for convenience foods, growing economy, improving trade scenario and increasing foreign-local joint ventures are the factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market. The North America food additive demand is expected to cross USD 9.1 billion by 2018.



Flavors and enhancers, due to their ethnic taste, smell, and indulgence, represent the largest product segment in the market with demand expected to cross USD 12 billion by 2018. Significant growth opportunities in the food additives market exist in the segments of enzymes, fat replacers and shelf life stabilizers. Companies such as Givaudan, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, and Danisco are some of the key participants in the food additives market.



Browse all Food & Beverages Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



This research estimates and analyzes the performance of food additives in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market. It includes demand by geography and by product types. It also provides comprehensive analysis of the companies that are active in the market. The report presents a detailed assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the food additives market as below:



Global food additives market, by product type

Flavors & Enhancers

Sweeteners

Enzymes

Colorants

Emulsifiers

Shelf-life stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Global food additives market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse the full report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-additives.html