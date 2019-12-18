Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- In this report, the Global Food Allergen Testing Kits Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



Food allergen testing kits include the kits for testing and detection of allergens. Some of the methods used in testing food allergen are Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based, immunoassay-based, and enzyme substrate-based. Mandatory declaration of presence of allergens in food products is expected to boost growth of the global food allergen testing kits market. For instance, The Food Allergen Labelling and Consumer Protect Act (FALCPA) of the U.S. requires all food labels in the country to list ingredients that may cause allergic reactions.'



Download Free Sample Copy For Better Understanding: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/8607



Increasing peanut allergy among children is expected to propel growth of the global food allergen testing kits market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, 'The Public Health Impact of Parent-Reported Childhood Food Allergies in the United States', published in the journal Pediatrics in December 2018, around 2.2% of children were allergic to peanut, 1.9% to milk, 1.3% to shellfish, 1.2% to tree nut, 0.9% to egg and 0.6% to fin fish.



Moreover, increasing demand for immunoassay-based/ELISA-based technology is also expected to propel growth of the market. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) offers simple procedure and is beneficial for allergen testing in manufacturing plants at various stages of the value chain. Increasing demand for processed food, dairy products, and meat is expected to aid in growth of the food allergen testing kits market. For instance, according to Information Resources, Inc.'s January 2018 statistics, the market for meat products was valued at 48.6 billion in 2017 in the U.S.



Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the safety of food products and growing demand for allergen-free food products is expected to boost growth of the global food allergen testing kits market. For instance, according to Information Resources, Inc.'s January 2018 statistics, 17% millennials and 20% generation X prefer foods that comply with dietary restrictions and certain allergies.



The market in Asia Pacific is driven by stringent regulations governing food allergen labeling. For instance, in August 2018, the Taiwan (China) Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) issued a new regulation governing food allergen labeling on packaged food, which is expected to come into effect on July 1, 2020. The TFDA is set to expand the labeling list from the existing six allergens (shrimp, crabs, mango, peanuts, eggs and milk) to 11, which include soy, gluten, sesame, sulfur dioxide (greater than 10ppm), fish, and nuts.



Food Allergen Testing Kits Market Research Report 2019 Inquire Before Buy: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/quiry/8607



Key Takeaways:



- Mandatory declaration of presence of allergens in food products is expected to augment growth of the global food allergen testing kits market



- Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the safety of food products is also expected to propel growth of the market



- Major players operating in the global food allergen testing kits market include, Neogen, Crystal Chem, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc., TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd., ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, AsureQuality Ltd., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Symbio Laboratories, Sciex, Thermofisher, and Crystalchem



Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Food Allergen Testing Kits for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India



Global Food Allergen Testing Kits market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Food Allergen Testing Kits sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Neogen, Crystal Chem, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac, Laboratories Inc, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Symbio Laboratories, Sciex, Thermofisher, Crystalchem, Neogen



On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based, Immunoassay-based/ELISA, Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Food Allergen Testing Kits for each application, including Bakery & Confectionery, Infant Food, Processed Food, Dairy Products & Its Alternatives, Seafood & Meat Products, Others



Get Exclusive Discount: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/discount/8607



About Stratagem Market Insights

Stratagem Market Insights is a management consulting organization providing market intelligence and consulting services worldwide. We bring the expertise of consultants with an cumulative industry experience of more than 70 years. The firm has been providing quantified B2B research and currently offers services to over 350+ customers worldwide. Our reports cover various end-use industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, Consumer Goods and Retail, Electronics, Energy, Mining, and Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Construction, Services, and Healthcare, and ICT.