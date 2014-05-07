Food and Beverage Additives Markets in China Research Report by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Food And Beverage Additives Markets In China



China's demand for food and beverage additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Industrial Lubricants Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrant

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Industrial Lubricants Production and Demand Overview

Industrial Lubricants Production and Demand

Industrial Engine Oils

Gasoline Engine Oils Production

Diesel Engine Oils

Electrical Oils

Gear Oils

Hydraulic Fluids

Turbine Oils

Metalworking Fluids

Cylinder Oils

Rubber Oils

Other Industrial Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants Imports and Exports



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V. INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Petroleum Industry Outlook

Industrial Lubricants Markets Outlook

Machinery

Machinery Market Outlook

Industrial Lubricants Consumption in Machinery Production

Transportation

Transportation Industry Outlook

Industrial Lubricants Consumption in Transportation

Metal Processing

Metal Processing Outlook

Industrial Lubricants Consumption in Metal Processing

Rubber

Rubber Industry Outlook

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