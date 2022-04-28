New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

AGRO Merchants Group (United States), Americold (United States), John Swire & Sons (United Kingdom), Lineage Logistics (United States), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Kloosterboer Group (Netherland), Nichirei Logistics Group (Japan), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Blokland Cold Stores B.V. (Netherland), Bring Frigoscandia (Norway), Burris Logistics (United States)



Definition:

Food and beverage cold chain logistics is refer as the process of storing and transporting food and beverages in a temperature-controlled environment is done. Goods like meat, seafood, beverages, and frozen foods are stored in a temperature-controlled environment and then transported. The market of Food and beverage cold chain logistics is increasing due to the rising import export activity. In many region there is shortage of the several food and beverage item that's why they are been transported



Market Trends:

To increase productivity and save space, there is growing use of fuel cell-based forklifts in refrigerated warehousing

Growing popularity of blockchain technology to improve cold chains traceability

Rising focus on multiple modes of transportation



Market Drivers:

Increase in the frozen food consumption

Growing in the urbanisation is further adding the growth in the frozen food market



Market Opportunities:

Growing organised retail sector in the region of APAC



The Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport), Application (Meat and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Fruits, vegetables, and beverages, Bakery, Confectionery), Temperature type (Chilled, Frozen), Means of temperature control (Conventional Refrigeration, Using Packaging Materials), Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Evaporating Cooling, Cryogenic Systems, Others)



Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics

- -To showcase the development of the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



