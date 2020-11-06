Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Latest Trend with Top Key Players: Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Industry Forecast To 2027



The research report titled 'Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market 2020 by Product Types, Applications, Regions, and Forecast to 2027' published by Reports and Data is a detailed overview of the market. The report furnishes the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.



Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size – USD 149.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in disinfection and growing food safety concerns



The report contains an in-depth analysis of the market under the recent COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of COVID-19.



Brief Overview of the Market:

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.



The report also discusses the key players involved in the market, such as Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, FINK TEC GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, and Xylem, as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



The report includes analysis of regional supply, type and application-based demands, major players, and sales estimation from 2020-2027.



Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2020-2027)

Chemical (Chlorine compounds, Hydrogen peroxide & peracetic acid, Quaternary ammonium compounds, Alcohols, Others)



Technology (Revenue in Million USD; 2020-2027)

UV radiation

Ozonation

Others(Dry Fogging, Steam Ultrasound)



Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2020-2027)

Food surface

Food packaging

Food processing equipment



End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2020-2027)

Food industry (Meat & poultry, Fish & seafood, Fruits & vegetables, Dairy products, Others)

Beverage industry (Alcoholic beverages, Non-alcoholic beverages)



Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Food and Beverage Disinfection market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or service specifications, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



The report is updated with recent changes in the global trends, economic scenario, and opportunities due to the pandemic. The report also provides an accurate analysis of growth prospects by applying analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.