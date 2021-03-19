New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Food and Beverage Disinfection market was valued at USD 149.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Disinfection is performed to reduce or eliminate the presence of microorganisms from the surface or processing equipment surface. A surface is said to be chemically clean if it is free from microscopic residues of soil and disinfectant chemicals which is responsible for contaminating food products. Iodine, biguanide, quaternary ammonium compounds, peracetic acid, and sodium hypochlorite are commonly used compounds in the industry. Various technologies like ozonation, UV irradiation, etc. are used in the purification of water and other beverages. UV water disinfection systems are environmentally friendly, effective, economical, fast, and easy to manage. With respect to food and operative safety, cleaning and disinfection (sanitation) ranges from the cosmetic, through good housekeeping and the prevention of slips and trips, to maintaining the quality control of subsequent product batches and to the absolute practical measures for controlling the cross-contamination of allergens and pathogenic microorganisms.



Rising demand for minimally processed items and difficulty in maintaining process control is a major restraining factor to industry. In developed countries, there is increased demand for organic food, and shifts in food habits are causing reduced consumption of prepared food which in turn back force the F&B disinfectant market.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Evonik, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, FINK TEC GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol, and Xylem among others.



Ask for Sample Report at @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1918



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Food and Beverage Disinfection industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market on the basis of Type, Application, Product type and region:'



Type (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Chemical

Chlorine compounds

Hydrogen peroxide & peracetic acid

Quaternary ammonium compounds

Alcohols

Others

Iodophors

Aldehydes



Technology (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



UV radiation

Ozonation

Others

Dry Fogging

Steam Ultrasound



Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Food surface

Food packaging

Food processing equipment



End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Food industry

Meat & poultry

Fish & seafood

Fruits & vegetables

Dairy products

Others

Ready-to-eat meals

Processed foods

Sweeteners

Beverage industry

Alcoholic beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1918



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Food and Beverage Disinfection market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Food and Beverage Disinfection and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



In seafood Industry, ozonation is one of the popular technology used. Trihalomethanes or dioxins are harmful by-products produced when chlorine reacts with organic matter found in water. Use of ozone technology eliminates the possible formation of toxic residues. Ozone treatment is not exclusive; it can be combined with the use of hydrogen peroxide or ultraviolet radiation.



Chlorine Dioxide is a compound used as a sanitizer to be effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses. Chlorine dioxide can also acts as an oxidizer that reacts with the proteins and fatty acids within the cell membrane, resulting in loss of permeability control and disruption of protein synthesis.



Detergents are used to remove soil from a surface. The soil is a mixture of organic waste and bacteria that is attached to the surface of the processing equipment, floors or walls. The action of the detergent solution is to suspend this soil and bacteria mixture away from the surface and allow for it to be rinsed off to the drain.

Disinfecting chemicals or sanitizers are registered as pesticides in U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Disinfectants can kill a higher number of microorganisms as compared to sanitizers….Continued



Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1918



Major selling points of this research report



Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market.

Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration.

Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches.

Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools.

Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued…



Inquiry before buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1918



Browse Related Report:



Dairy Products Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, By Distribution Channel, Region and Forecast To 2028



Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products, By Distribution Channel and Segment Forecasts To 2028



We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.