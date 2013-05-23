Food and Beverage Firms Turn to TraceGains for Supplier Documentation Storage

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Berner Food and Beverage, Inc. is a leading private label supplier of quality food and beverage products, to a majority of the top retail chains across all trade channels. The company provides a single source of supply for industry needs in several important categories, such as Store Brand products and for Contract Manufacturing.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and require on a daily basis to operate successfully. Berner Food & Beverage was able to comply with GFSI (SQF) requirements with help from TraceGains which also prevented supply chain disruption and lower manufacturing costs, and improved profitability.



The video link shares how this was accomplished: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8wKjUuoNhY



For over 68 years Berner has built a reputation for excellence in crafting premium products. Although their roots were in producing Swiss cheese, today, the state of the art facility produces a complete line of dips, cheese sauces, and the best-selling beverage items on the shelf.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



