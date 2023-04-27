Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Worth $84.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- The food and beverage processing equipment market is predicted to reach USD 84.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.



Food and beverage processing equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring high-quality, safe, efficient, consistent, and preserved food products. The use of such equipment streamlines production, reduces waste, increases output, and ensures that products comply with strict quality and safety standards. Processed foods have a longer shelf life and help minimize waste, which is a crucial step in addressing the problem of food loss during harvesting, transportation, and storage. This has led to a surge in the demand for processed foods globally, resulting in significant expansion in the food and beverage processing equipment market.



As the importance of food and beverage processing continues to evolve, the importance of food processing equipment will continue to grow, enabling manufacturers to produce innovative and high-quality products that meet the changing demands of consumers.



The report identifies automatic machines as the largest segment of the food and beverage processing equipment market in 2023 in terms of value. Automatic machines provide consistency in production, crucial for maintaining food quality, while manual machines have a higher risk of human error, leading to inconsistent product quality. Automatic machines produce the same product consistently, ensuring the product meets the required specifications every time, making them the preferred choice for food manufacturers.



The semi-solid segment is expected to have the highest growth rate due to increasing demand for healthier processed foods. Consumers are seeking out nutritious, low-calorie, and natural foods that contain fewer artificial ingredients, leading to a growing demand for semi-solid foods made with nutrient-dense ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Semi-solid foods are also easier to digest than solid foods, making them a preferred choice for people with digestive issues.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share and fastest-growing market in terms of value in the food and beverage processing equipment market in 2023. The region's large population has led to an increase in demand for processed food and beverages, fueling the demand for food and beverage processing equipment.



The food processing industry in the Asia Pacific region is diverse and includes various sub-sectors, such as meat and poultry processing, dairy processing, bakery and confectionery, and processed fruits and vegetables. The region is home to major food processing companies like Nestle, Danone, Fonterra, and Tyson Foods, among others, and many local companies that are leaders in their respective markets, catering to all the food industries in the region.



