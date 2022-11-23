NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Food and Grocery Retail Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food and Grocery Retail market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Walmart (United States), Costco Wholesale Corporation (United States), 7-Eleven (United States), The Kroger (United States), Schwarz Gruppe (Germany), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (United States), Tesco PLC (United Kingdom), Carrefour (France), Amazon (United States), Metro Group AG (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Food and Grocery Retail

Consumption has been boosted by increased disposable income as a result of economic expansion. Furthermore, the market for food and grocery retail in developing nations such as India and China has been driven by an expanding number of middle-class consumers and expanding brand awareness among them. Furthermore, as millennials and Generation Z consumers get more comfortable with digital purchasing, the segment's rise in the food and grocery retail industry has accelerated. In FY 2019, the company generated global net sales of near about USD 514.4 billion. As of FY 2019, the company operated more than eleven thousand stores across the globe, and the company also highly investing in research and development.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Packaged Food, Unpackaged Food, Drinks, Tobacco, Household Products), Region Type (Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, Rest of Urban, Rural Cities), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, Others)



Market Drivers:

Modernizations in Automation Technology on the Retail Stores

Growing Demand Use of Online Shopping Platforms



Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Hypermarket/Supermarkets in Developed Regions



Development in Online Distribution Channels



Opportunities:

Increase the Number of Suppliers on Online Platforms

Rising Availability of Smartphones, Along with Rising Increase in Penetration of Internet



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



