"Food and Grocery Retailing in Latin America: Databook to 2016" - New Market Report

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Food and Grocery Retailing in Latin America: Databook to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Canadean's, "Food and Grocery Retailing in Latin America: Databook to 2016" contains detailed historic and forecast retail sales values, segmented at a category level. The report takes into account macroeconomic indicators and industry-specific drivers to provide data that helps companies in the retailing industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Food and Grocery Retailing market in Latin America. It provides detailed historic and forecast sales value, segmented at market and category level. "Food and Grocery Retailing in Latin America: Databook to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the retail industry in Latin America, making it an essential tool for companies active across Latin America retail value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the Food and Grocery Retailing market in Latin America.
- Analysis of the Food and Grocery Retailing market and its categories including full year 2011 sales value and forecasts till 2016.
- Historic and forecast sales value of the Food and Grocery Retailing market for the period 2006 through to 2016.
- Individual category analysis of historic and forecast sales value for the period 2006 through to 2016.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures of Food and Grocery Retailing market in Latin America.
- Allows you to analyze market as the report offers detailed historic and forecast retail sales value, segmented at a category level.
- Provides you with information on sales segmentation by category in Food and Grocery Retailing market.
- Enhance your knowledge of the market with key figures on sales value and segmentation by category for the historic period.
- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market along with the segmentation.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
