Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Worth $1,074 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- The report "Food Anti-Caking Agents Market by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon Dioxide, and Microcrystalline Cellulose), Application (Seasonings and Condiments, Bakery, Dairy, and Soups and Sauces), Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is estimated to be USD 822 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,074 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the food anti-caking agents industry is the increasing gap between cocoa butter demand & supply. Also the increase in the consumption of confectionery and processed foods and rise in the demand for clean label food products have been driving the growth of this market.



The supply and demand for food anti-caking agents in the global market has shifted as a response to the coronavirus crisis, with an increasing uncertainty related to prices. Palm oil, which is the largest type of oil produced globally, faced the impact as demand dropped across the world, trade was disrupted, and production got hampered in Indonesia and Malaysia, according to the top producers of the vegetable oils such as Wilmar International and Mehwah Group that operate in the region. Efforts were being made in many countries to maintain stability in the market. According to the Indonesian Palm Oil Producers Association (GAPKI), exports to China plunged by as much as 57% in January. Governments from countries such as India, China, and the US made exemptions for the sector to continue their businesses with minimal capacity amid the lockdowns; thus, as the production continued, these companies were able to mitigate the considerable impact by the continuity of operations.



The calcium compounds segment, by type, is projected to dominate the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.



Calcium compounds haver a varitey of applications including salt, garlic salt; onion salt, baking powder, dry cure, unstandardized dry mixes, confectioner's sugar (Icing sugar), meat binder or (naming the meat product) binder, grated or shredded cheddar cheese; grated or shredded (naming the variety) cheese; and unstandardized grated or shredded cheese preparations. With the market for these products growing strongly especially in the developed countries the market for food anti-caking agents is exoected to grow.



The seasoning and condiments segment, by application, is projected to witness the highest growth in the food anti-caking agents market



Food anti-caking agents have numerous functions in the food & beverage industry, owing to which they are used in a wide range of applications, including seasoning & condiments, bakery, dairy products, and soups & sauces. The market for seasonings & condiments is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the market.



North America is estimated to be the largest market.



North American markets are estimated to account for the largest market share in the global markets, and this growth is attributed to high consumption and continuously rising demand for a diverse range of food ingredients (which are hygroscopic in nature) and premixes in a varied range of food products/applications.



The major vendors in the global food anti-caking agents market are Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US) and Solvay SA (Belgium).



