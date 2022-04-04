Food Antioxidants Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2022 -- The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure



Food antioxidants Market Dynamics:



Driver: Growth in the prepared foods industry



Prepared foods are processed foods that are treated to ensure longer shelf life, reduce rancidity, and be easy to use. The prepared food industry is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to factors such as high disposable income and a gradual increase in the number of working women, thereby positively impacting the food antioxidants market.



Urbanization and lifestyle changes are leading to changes in consumer preference for food products. Consumers are becoming more informed about the food products they consume and the ingredients used in these products. Prepared food products are perceived as 'fresh and healthy' as they preserve the nutrients, color, and flavor, and maintain freshness.



Prepared food occupies a large share in the US food industry, with even low-income households showing a gradual shift toward them.



Restraint : High cost of natural food antioxidants/safety issues with synthetic food antioxidants



Natural food antioxidants such as mixed tocopherols and Vitamin C are priced higher due to the high raw material prices compared to their synthetic counterparts such as BHA, BHT, and TBHQ, which are derived from petroleum products. However, the safety of synthetic food antioxidants is a major issue, and hence their use is regulated in most countries. The uncertainty about the safety of synthetic antioxidants has prompted extensive research for natural sources of food antioxidants. Natural antioxidants allow food manufacturers to produce stable products with 'clean' labels of all-natural ingredients.



Opportunity: Growing demand in emerging economies



Though awareness about food antioxidants is low, emerging economies such as China and India are experiencing high industrialization. As these emerging economies grow and attain high disposable income, their demand for food antioxidants is also rising. The APAC region is exhibiting increased demand for prepared and functional foods & beverages, and hence, the region's food antioxidants market is expected to grow. The demand for food antioxidants is expected to grow at a modest pace in early adopting countries such as Japan, Germany, and at an exponential rate in new & emerging markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries.



The growing global population is putting more pressure on producers for the manufacture, extraction, and maintenance of scarce resources. High energy prices and rising raw material costs are impacting food prices, thus affecting low-income consumers. Pressure on food supplies is being exacerbated by water shortages, particularly across Africa and Northern Asia. Advances in science and technology are helping in extending the shelf life of foods to a greater extent. The need for marketing food preservatives to the smallest of food & beverage manufacturers will augment the market size.



Challenge : Stringent government regulations in developed countries



According to the FDA, "The antioxidant nutrient must meet the requirements for nutrient content claims in 21 CFR 101.54(b), (c), or (e) for "High" claims, "Good source" claims, and "More" claims, respectively. For example, to use a "high" claim, the food would have to contain 20% or more of the Daily Reference Value (DRV) or RDI per serving. For a "good source" claim, the food would have to contain between 10-19% of the DRV or RDI per serving [21 CFR 101.54(g)(3)]."



Governments in developed countries have strict policies about the addition of food ingredients. They also have relatively stringent policies for synthetic food antioxidants and their content in food products. Their usage is therefore kept under check, and manufacturers are required to specify nutrients level and their specific role in all food products.



Make an Inquiry



Key Players:



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), BTSA (Spain), VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd (India), Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands), Advanced Organic Materials (Germany), Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd. (India), Yasho Industries (India), Fooodchem International Corporation (US), 3A Antioxidants (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A (Spain), Pharmorgana GmBH (Germany), Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Naturex (France), and Nagase Group (Japan).



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441