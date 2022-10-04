Food Antioxidants Market Emerging Trends and Developments by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- The global food antioxidants market size is estimated to be valued USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure



Synthetic, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The market for food antioxidants, by type, has been segmented into natural and synthetic. Synthetic food antioxidants are synthesized from petroleum-based products. They are used primarily in the food industry to delay lipid oxidation for stabilizing and preserving refined fats & oils within a food system/product. The maximum permissible limit for synthetic antioxidants varies greatly across countries and is dependent on the food it is being used in. Four types of synthetic antioxidants are mostly used in foods—BHA, BHT, PG, and TBHQ. Antioxidants are used during the processing of oilseeds into fats & oils, where the removal of impurities from vegetable oils can also remove natural antioxidants, predisposing the product to oxidation, causing the natural nutrients and flavors of the food products to be lost.



Prepared meat & poultry, by application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the food antioxidants market during the forecast period



The prepared meat & poultry segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in demand for poultry meat and other byproducts across the globe. Due to their high phenolic compound content, the natural antioxidants derived from fruits and other plant materials provide a good alternative to synthetic antioxidants. For instance, natural antioxidants such as plum products, grape seed extract, cranberry, pomegranate, bearberry, pine bark extract, rosemary extracts, oregano, and other spices function as antioxidants in meat and poultry products. Pomegranate, pine bark extract, cinnamon, and cloves have also exhibited stronger antioxidant properties than some synthetic antioxidant options.



Liquid, by form, is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period



Liquid blends offer operational ease and uniform dispersion throughout oil-based products, unlike typical dry products, resulting in consistent product performance. Additionally, they help in the mixing of ingredients, resulting in the uniformity of the final product. Despite these benefits, they are used less than dry ones due to difficulty in storage & handling, and transportation. The liquid form of antioxidants is majorly used in food applications, such as frying oils, shortenings, margarines, spreads, mayonnaise, dressings, and seafood products. Maximum efficiency can be achieved only when an antioxidant dissolves easily and thoroughly in the oil and fat components of the food product. Thus, food antioxidants are sold in oil-soluble liquid forms.



Fruits & vegetables, by natural sources, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The fruits & vegetablessegment by natural sources accounted for the largest share in 2019. Fruits and vegetables are the most common sources for most antioxidants. According to the NCCIH, fruits & vegetables are a rich source of antioxidants. Among fruits, blueberries contain the highest amount of antioxidants, which include Vitamins A & C, flavonoids, and anthocyanidin. Vegetables such as spinach contain carotenoids, which help to prevent macular degeneration. Global campaigns are expected to result in spreading awareness regarding the benefits of food antioxidants and their usage in the prevention of different diseases.



Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The food antioxidants market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the rise in demand for poultry meat and poultry byproducts as well as ruminats from the major economies such as China, India, Japan and other South East Asian countries as they experience a surge in the increase in number of health-conscious consumers. With the increase in awareness amongst consumers about the essential nutrients requirement in daily diet, have increased the demand for protein rich meat.



Make an Inquiry



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food antioxidants market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), BTSA (Spain), VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd (India), Vitablend Nederland BV (Netherlands), Advanced Organic Materials (Germany), Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd. (India), Yasho Industries (India), Fooodchem International Corporation (US), 3A Antioxidants (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A (Spain), Pharmorgana GmBH (Germany), Guangzhou ZIO Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Naturex (France), and Nagase Group (Japan).



Related Reports:



Food Colors Market by Type (Natural, synthetic, nature-identical), Application (Food products, and beverages), Form (Liquid, powder and gel), Solubility (Dyes and lakes) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026



Plant Extracts Market by Product Type (Oleoresins, Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Alkaloids, Carotenoids), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements), Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441