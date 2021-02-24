Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products is driving growth of the global food antioxidants market to a significant extent.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Important the study on Food Antioxidants market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.
food antioxidants market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.
Key players in the market include BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc., and BTSA.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Prepared Food
Seafood
Nutraceuticals
Fats & Oils
Plant-based Alternatives
Prepared Meat & Poultry
Bakery & Confectionery
Other Applications
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Synthetic Antioxidants
Natural Antioxidants
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Oils
Fruits and Vegetables
Spices and Herbs
Gallic Acid
Botanical Extracts
Petroleum-derived
The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Overview of the Food Antioxidants Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Food Antioxidants industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Food Antioxidants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Food Antioxidants Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for food products with extended shelf life
4.2.2.2. Increasing consumption of processed food
4.2.2.3. Rising health awareness among consumers
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of natural antioxidants
4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations regarding synthetic antioxidants
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Food Antioxidants Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.1.1. Prepared food
5.1.2. Seafood
5.1.3. Nutraceuticals
5.1.4. Fats & Oils
5.1.5. Plant-based alternatives
5.1.6. Prepared meat & poultry
5.1.7. Bakery & confectionery
5.1.8. Other applications
Continue…!
