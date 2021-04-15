Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Food Antioxidants Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Increasing consumer preference for natural antioxidants is another factor driving market growth. Rising need to reduce spoilage and prevent deterioration and quality of meat due to microbial growth and lipid oxidation are other key factors contributing to increasing utilization of natural antioxidants across food and beverage industries. Food companies are increasingly utilizing naturally sourced antioxidants to maintain flavor and color and to extend the shelf-life of processed, fresh, cooked, and pre-cooked meats and related products.



To get a sample copy of the Global Food Antioxidants Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/528



Key Highlights of Report



In January 2020, BASF announced that it is planning to expand production capacity for its antioxidant Irganox 1520L by 20% at the site in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy. Irganox 1520L is a key product in the antioxidant portfolio of BASF. The expansion is expected to help the company meet growing demand for antioxidants among its global consumers.

Prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products and enhance food quality is driving utilization of food antioxidants in prepared meat and poultry products.

Natural antioxidants segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Health risks associated with consumption of synthetic antioxidants and the potential toxicological effects is driving demand for natural antioxidants.

Fruits and vegetables segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the food antioxidants market in 2020. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly preferring natural antioxidants derived from fruits and vegetables.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc., and BTSA.



Food Antioxidants Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of application, type, source, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Prepared Food

Seafood

Nutraceuticals

Fats & Oils

Plant-based Alternatives

Prepared Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Other Applications



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Oils

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices and Herbs

Gallic Acid

Botanical Extracts

Petroleum-derived



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/528



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Food Antioxidants Market:



The comprehensive global Food Antioxidants market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Antioxidants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Antioxidants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for food products with extended shelf life

4.2.2.2. Increasing consumption of processed food

4.2.2.3. Rising health awareness among consumers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of natural antioxidants

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations regarding synthetic antioxidants

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Antioxidants Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.1.1. Prepared food

5.1.2. Seafood

5.1.3. Nutraceuticals

5.1.4. Fats & Oils

5.1.5. Plant-based alternatives

5.1.6. Prepared meat & poultry

5.1.7. Bakery & confectionery

5.1.8. Other applications



CONTINUED..!!



For more details on the Global Food Antioxidants Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-antioxidants-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-antioxidants-market