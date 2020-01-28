Food Antioxidants Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- The food antioxidants market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, source, and application, which are further divided into their subsegments. It has also been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market for food antioxidants is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2017, to reach a market value of USD 1.48 billion by 2022. Growth in health consciousness and a healthy eating trend among consumers is driving the market for food antioxidants throughout the globe. Growth in segments such as prepared foods, meat & beverages, and bakery, has increased the use of food antioxidants.



The U.S. and developed countries in Europe are currently witnessing a trend of consumption of "natural and healthy" food and hence, are more inclined toward natural food antioxidants, owing to their health benefits and lesser side effects. In developing countries, however, natural food antioxidants are priced higher than their synthetic counterparts, hence synthetic antioxidants have more demand. This trend could also be attributed to less stringent regulations for food antioxidants in developing countries, compared to those in developed ones.



The prepared meat & poultry segment, by application, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the food antioxidants market as these products constitute a substantial portion of the world's diet, they are also generally more expensive than other food items; hence, their preparation is given extra consideration. Prepared meat & poultry thus represent an opportunity for the key market players to invest in R&D and introduce food antioxidants for nutrient, flavor, and color stability of meat & poultry products.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market between 2017 and 2022. The emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region are a major market for food antioxidants and are increasingly contributing to their demand, due to rise in disposable income, increase in population, and growth in the demand for processed foods; owing to which, the food antioxidants market is projected to grow at the highest rate in this region. Food antioxidant manufacturers such as Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd. (India) and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.) have been expanding their production facilities and diversifying their product portfolios for applications in different segments to increase their presence in the Asia-Pacific region.



