Food Antioxidants Market Worth $2.2 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- The food antioxidants market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with an estimated value of USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and a projected value of USD 2.2 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during this period.



Download PDF Brochure



One of the major drivers of this growth is the increasing awareness among consumers of the health benefits of antioxidants, which can reduce the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's disease. This trend is leading consumers to seek out foods that are high in antioxidants, and it is also driving the demand for fortified or functional foods that contain these beneficial ingredients.



In terms of the form of food antioxidants, the dry format is expected to be the largest segment of the market, as it is more stable and easier to store and transport compared to liquid forms. This is particularly important for food manufacturers who need to produce large quantities of products and store them for extended periods of time.



Another significant factor driving the demand for food antioxidants is the use of natural sources, particularly fruits and vegetables. These natural sources are seen as healthier and less processed than synthetic antioxidants, and they fit well with the clean label trend in the food industry. Fruits and vegetables are also rich sources of vitamins and other nutrients that provide additional health benefits.



Make an Inquiry



In terms of applications, the prepared meat and poultry sub-segment is expected to experience the highest growth, driven by increasing meat consumption worldwide, particularly in economically developed countries. The meat and poultry industry uses antioxidants to prevent spoilage and rancidity, and as meat consumption grows, so too does the demand for these ingredients.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for food antioxidants, driven by its large population and diverse food processing industry. Major players in the food antioxidants market include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, and DSM.



Browse other reports:



Dietary Fibers Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Legumes, Nuts & Seeds), Type (Soluble, Insoluble), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Feed, Nutrition, Other Application) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027



Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region - Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441