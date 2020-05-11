Food Authenticity Market Forecast Showing 7.7% CAGR to 2025: SGS S.A.,Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Food fraud is economically motivated for financial gains, and thus can have significant negative effects on both consumers and legitimate businesses. Food authenticity is driven by factors such as volatility in food prices, availability of raw materials & ingredients, economic conditions, regulatory developments, and large environmental impacts.



The global food authenticity market was valued at $4,978 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $8,300 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023



The research report on 'Food Authenticity Market' is now available with Market Growth Insight with detailed study on crucial factors, such as drivers, hampering factors, strengths, weakness, trends, and opportunities. All of these factors are essential for the business players to plan ideal strategies for the upcoming years and become a leader. In addition, the report also delivers important aspects on the region-wise analysis that again is beneficial for the industry players to strengthen their presence in different parts of the globe.



Get sample copy of " Food Authenticity Market" (Use Business Email ID to Get Immediate Service) @

https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/38725



Major Key Players:

SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Genetic ID NA, Inc.



By Target Testing



- Meat Speciation

- Country of Origin and Ageing

- Adulteration Tests

- False Labelling



By Technology



- Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based

- Liquid Chromatography–Mass spectrometry

- Isotope Methods

- Immunoassay-based/ELISA

- Others



By Food Tested



- Meat & Meat Products

- Dairy & Dairy Products

- Cereals, Grans, and Pulses

- Processed Food

- Others



This report focuses on the Food Authenticity Market outlook, future outlook, growth opportunities and core and core contacts. The purpose of the study is to present market developments in the US, Europe and other countries. It also analyzes industrial development trends and marketing channels. Industry analysis was conducted to investigate the impact of various factors and to understand the overall appeal of the industry.



Key Findings In Food Authenticity Market Report:



-To break down and inspect the worldwide Food Authenticity status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.



- To introduce the key Food Authenticity makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.



- To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.



- To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.



- To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.



- To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.



- To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.



For Intresting Discount:



https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/38725



Table of Content



1 Introduction of Food Authenticity Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Growth Insight

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Food Authenticity Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Food Authenticity Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 Food Authenticity Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 Food Authenticity Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 Food Authenticity Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world



Furthermore, it takes a closer look at various norms, government policies, rules, and regulations. This research has been done with proven research methodologies like qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. Different info graphics have been used while curating the report of the global Food Authenticity Market. The report profiles a few of the companies operating in the market



Checkout for " Food Authenticity Market" @

https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/checkout/38725



About Market Growth Insight:

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com