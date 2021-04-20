Food Authenticity Testing Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Growth in instances of food fraud, various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers drive the food authenticity testing market.



According to Reports and Data the global food authenticity testing market was valued at USD 5.81 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Adoption of stringent guidelines identifying with food fraud all around, rise in Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) has created a major challenge among nourishment makers, and increase in samples of nourishment degradation, for instance, certification, adulterations, and false labeling. Besides, fast development in worldwide exchange and increment in awareness among customers identified with food authenticity and affirmation are anticipated to support the food authenticity testing market market.



Considering Asia-Pacific region, North America and Europe will calculate a substantial market share and develop with a rapid CAGR from 2019 to 2026. This regions holds significant share within the market. Another developed region of the globe and growth conveniences over the forecast period are offered in report. The growth of food authenticity testing market is attributable to the rise in production of processed foods and implementation of safety regulations by government. The expansion in international trading of food materials within the North American countries, like the U.S., has propelled the labeling requirement and authenticity confirmation.



Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented food authenticity testing market on the basis of target testing, technology, food tested and region:



Based on target testing the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

- Meat speciation

- Country of origin and aging

- Adulteration tests

- False labeling



Based on technology the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

- PCR-based

- LC-MS/MS

- Isotope methods

- Immunoassay-based

- Others



Based on food tested the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

- Meat & meat products

- Dairy & dairy products

- Processed foods

- Ingredients

- Cereals, grains, and pulses



Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

- North America

o U.S

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America



Further key findings from the Food Authenticity Testing report suggest

- The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment in food authenticity testing market is projected to register the notable growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

- North America is projected to account for the notablemarket share and is probably going to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is often primarily attributed to government strict food safety regulations and huge number of consumer complaints for food products in countries during this Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth within the near future with a CAGR of 8.5%. The increasing food safety concerns among the consumers and also the growing marketplace for processed food are factor expected to drive growth of the food authenticity testing market in Asia Pacific region.

- GS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc. are major players in food authenticity testing market.

- A consortium jointly led by Astorg acquired LGC (U.K.), a global leader in the Life Sciences Tools sector in the year 2019. LGC provides a comprehensive range of measurement tools, proficiency testing schemes, supply chain assurance standards and specialty genomics reagents underpinned by leading analytical and measurement science capabilities. Its scientific tools and solutions form an essential part of its customers' quality assurance procedures and enable organisations to develop and commercialize new scientific products and advance research. The company serves customers across a number of end markets, including human healthcare, agri-food and the environment.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Food Authenticity Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Authenticity Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Food Authenticity Market Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Market driver analysis

…..

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. SGS S.A.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Portfolio Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Intertek Group PLC

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Portfolio Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Eurofins Scientific SE

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Portfolio Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. ALS Limited

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Portfolio Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. LGC Science Limited

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Portfolio Benchmarking

Continued….



