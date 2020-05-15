Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Food Automation Market (Type - Motors & Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization, Rotary & Linear Products, and Other Types; Function - Packaging & Re-packaging, Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Processing, and Other Functions; Application - Dairy, Bakery, Beverage, Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Demand for Safe Food Products at a Low Price in the Developing Countries are Expected to Boost Demand



The continuous growing competition among the food processing companies to provide food products at a cheap cost is forcing them to adopt automation in their processing and other allied activities of food processing. Further, the continuous increasing raw material cost and labor wages are reducing the profit margin of the owners in this labor-intensive manufacturing industry.



Additionally, the growing focus for the efficient use of scarce resources as water and the raw material is motivating manufacturers to adopt automation in their business activities. Additionally, the continuous growing demand for safe food, which has less human intervention during processing, packaging among the millennial consumers is catalyzing the growth of the food automation market.



However, the cost factor of modern food automation equipment is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for safe food products at a low price in the developing countries are expected to boost demand in the near future.



North America Dominates the Food Automation Market



In terms of region, North America dominates the food automation market, owing to the presence of several leading players, who are actively engaged in this business. Additionally, the presence of a large number of food processing companies, fruits, and vegetable processing companies, and the extensive presence of the fast-food retail chains are continuously helping to grow the food automation market in this region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for safe food products among the young and middle-class consumers in the region.



Food Automation Market Coverage



