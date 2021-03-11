New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Automation Market valued at USD 9.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.78 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Automation has now become a necessity in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to maintain quality, to enhance production speed, to cooperate with the labor shortage. Rising demand for food automation due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is driving growth for the market. Moreover, the expansion of the food and packaging industry is expected to support industrial growth. Stringent government regulations regarding food safety are boosting demand for automation to maintain the quality of the product and efficiency of the food manufacturing process.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric and Nord DriveSystems, Others



The key market players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their position. For instance, in 2016, CTB acquired a majority share in Cabinplant, a global provider of tailor-made processing solutions for the F&B industry. In November 2017, researchers at Harpers Adams University in the United Kingdom completed the Hands-Free Hectare project, during which nearly five tons of spring barley was successfully planted, tended, and harvested by autonomous vehicles and drones.



North America accounted for a share of 25.6% of the industry in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The presence of key players including Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fortive Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. and Rexnord Corporation to name a few is likely to influence growth. In addition, regulatory support through acts such as the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is also expected to create growth opportunities.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific due to expansion of food and manufacturing industry in the region.

The packaging and repackaging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2026. The packaging industry requires precise automation and material handling to meet global demand reliably. Automation in packaging would ensure improved reliability, faster installation and improved energy efficiency.

Based on application, beverages are expected to dominate the sector. The beverage production process is a complex process and requires constant advancements. Integration of computerized solution in beverage production processes is expected to support the growth of segment,

The increasing importance of motors in motion control applications involving high torque applications and high-pressure wash-down with precise motion control has significantly enhanced their overall functionality. The efficient and smooth functioning of the systems is encouraged by using generators in the F&B industry. It is also supported by the rising awareness about the efficient energy management advantages of generators.

The scarcity of skilled resources to operate and maintain the machines and huge investment in research and development pose a barrier for this market. Additionally, the high cost of capital is likely to hinder growth during the forecast period

ABB Ltd. is a Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The robots manufactured by the company are designed and built to suit all aspects of processes within food and beverage sector. The robots are complemented by end of arm tooling, software products, and function packages and are suitable for applications such as bakery, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, oils, and beverages.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Automation market on the basis of type, function type, application, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Motor Controls

Discrete controllers & visualization

rotary & linear products



Function Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & vegetable

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Beverages



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



In conclusion, the Food Automation Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Growing food & beverage industry

3.1.2. Increasing food consumption



Chapter 4. Food Automation Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Automation Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Food Automation Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Food Automation Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Stringent regulations regarding food safety

4.4.1.2. Technological Advancements

4.4.1.3. Product launches and development by market players

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. High cost of capital

4.4.2.2. Labor Management

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Food Automation Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Food Automation PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Automation Market By Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..