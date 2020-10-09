Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- After Pandemic, the business climate has undergone dynamic changes. A wide range of elements come into play that influences the market and the business participants that function in it. This report has been presented after making an in-depth assessment of the market environment.



The market analysis sheds light on the business players that mold the performance of the industry. In addition to this, it emphasizes the diverse range of market elements that can influence the performance of the market furring the forecasted period 2019 – 2028. Some of the critical elements that have been evaluated include the market opportunities, threats, strengths, and weakness of market participants and growth factors.



Food Automation market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period owing to increasing inclination of the consumers for ready to eat and processed foods. Stringent international food safety regulations and technological advancements in automation is also projected to influence the food automation industry over the forecast period.



Food distributors and producers operates with high quality standard and within narrow timelines and hence, for increasing their profit while providing a better quality product to consumers, food automation assists in meeting all the requirements. The food automation is the application of the control systems for operating various equipment and machineries without any manual assistance.



The market is segregated based on the product, mode of operation and application. Based on the automation type, the industry is segmented into motors & generators, motor controls, discrete controller systems & visualization, rotary & linear products and others. Based on the function, the market is further segmented into packaging & re-packaging, sorting & grading, palletizing, picking & placing, processing and other functions. Furthermore, bakery, dairy, confectionary, beverage, fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry & seafood and others are few applications of the food automation market.



Motor & generators are projected to experience steady growth in industrialized countries and occupy a major share in food automation market in Europe region. Efficient and smooth functioning of systems using the generators and motors are promoted in the industry. The continuous development in the process of production of beverages and new product launches in the industry is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



The increasing implementation or adoption of automation in food industry is owing to the growing requirements for productivity, quality and profitability. The technology in food industry has led to enhanced food quality, saves labor charges and enhances the process efficiency. The automation technology can be adopted by small or large scale players, and can be customized with additional components and machinery depending on the growth of the businesses.



However, high initial investment with the installation of the technology is anticipated to restrain the market. Moreover, lack of training and skilled workforce has also significantly restricted the growth of the industry. Although, rising demand for the processed packaged food and increasing demand for automated systems is further expected to enhance the industry growth.



Europe region is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing demand for processed food & beverage in Italy, France and Germany is also projected to impact the market in the positive manner. Furthermore, Latin America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the changing consumer preferences & taste with the acceptance towards western foods and growing economies of the region.



Major players in the market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Other players include GEA Group, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fortive Corporation Emerson Electric Company, Rexnord Corporation, and Nord Drivesystems.

