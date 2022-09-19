Food Beverage Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Food Beverage Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Food Beverage Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AXA SA (United States), Chubb (Switzerland), Marsh LLC. (United States), Zurich (Switzerland), STARR INTERNATIONAL COMPANY, INC. (United States), EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (United States), Society Insurance (United States), Preferred Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Insureon (United States) and Nationwide (United States).



Market Overview of Food Beverage Insurance

Insurance for food and drink Protects food and beverage establishments from property damage such as fire, explosions, and some types of water damage, among other things. Critical. Food Poisoning Extension to Public Liability Insurance. Liability for property damage or harm to other parties is avoided. Food poisoning is included as well.



Food Beverage Insurance Comprehensive Study by Type (Inventory At A Specific Location, Property In Transit, Product Sold In Other Countries, Product Recall/Contamination, Workers Compensation), Distribution Channel (Insurance Provider, Online Channel, Insurance Brokers, Others), Enterprise (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Businesses), Coverage (Building, Business Personal Property, General Liability, Liquor Liability, Loss of Business Income with Extra Expense, Earthquake)



Market Trend

-Growing Population Across The Globe



Market Drivers

-Rapidly Expansion Of Food Beverage Industry



Opportunities

-Rising Opportunities In Merging Economies



Restraints

-Increasing Premium Prices Frequently



Challenges

-Rising Frauds Activities In The Insurance Plans



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Food Beverage Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Food Beverage Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Food Beverage Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Food Beverage Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Food Beverage Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Food Beverage Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Food Beverage Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Food Beverage Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.2 Global Food Beverage Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2016-2020)

2.3 Global Food Beverage Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2021-2026)



Chapter Three: Global Food Beverage Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.2 Food Beverage Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020)

3.3 Food Beverage Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)



Chapter Four: Food Beverage Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Food Beverage Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Food Beverage Insurance Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



