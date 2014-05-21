Food & Beverage Metal Can Market (Packaging) Research 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Food and Beverage Metal Can Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Packaging in broad terms means the technology of enclosing a product for storage, distribution, sale, and use. Metal can packaging is one of the types of packaging. A metal can is a container for the storage and distribution of goods, and is composed of thin metal, usually steel or aluminum. These metal cans hold a wide range of products such as food, beverages, oils, and chemicals. Due to the many benefits associated with metal cans such as long shelf life, recyclability, biodegradability, UV ray and bacterial protection, excellent printability, and its ability to retain the flavor and aroma of the contents, they are highly preferred by consumers over other traditional packaging materials such as glass and plastic. In addition, the high recycling and recovery rate is a major factor driving the growing demand for metal cans.



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Analysts forecast the Global Food and Beverage Metal Can market will grow at a CAGR of 3.01 percent and 3.22 percent with respect to revenue and volume, respectively, over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Food and Beverage Metal Can market can be divided into two segments: Food Cans and Beverage Cans



Global Food and Beverage Metal Can Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Food and Beverage Metal Can market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- Europe

- North America

- APAC

- ROW



Key Vendors

- Amcor Ltd.

- Ball Corp.

- Crown Holdings Inc.

- Rexam plc



Other Prominent Vendors

- Ardagh Group SA

- BWAY Holding Co.

- CAN-PACK SA

- Clarcor Inc.

- CPMC Holdings Ltd.

- HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

- Kingcan Holdings Ltd.

- Novelis Inc.

- Silgan Holdings Inc.

- Sonoco Products Co.

- Soudronic AG

- Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd.

- TriMas Corp.Microsoft Corp.



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Key Market Driver

- Changing Consumer Lifestyle.



Key Market Challenge

- Intense Competition Among Vendors.



Key Market Trend

- Changing Consumer Demographic.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?