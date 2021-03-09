New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the food & beverage metal cans market were valued at USD 56.3 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing demand for packaged food commodities across the globe has given the global market the required push over the past few years due to the shift to the changing hectic lifestyles and requirement of go-to meals with convenient food packaging are the main factors driving food & beverage metal cans market. The global food and beverage metal can market witnessing a remarkable growth rate over the past few years due to the soaring packaging industry. The packaging industry extensively uses metal cans for food and beverages and due to their environment-friendly nature. The rising demand for packaged food items worldwide has given the global a significant impetus over the past few years. Metal cans are being utilized in packaging canned food items, pet food items, beverages, and others. Metal cans for packaging as they fall under the safety regulations and hygiene standards of the food and beverage packaging industry. Recycling attributes of metals and increased protection and safety of products is expected to be one of the chief driving factors for the food & beverage metal cans market growth.



Chemicals are part of consumers' daily life. The chemical coatings applied on the inside of the cans and beverages for anti-corrosion, and enhancement of strength of the material is harmful if consumed in large quantities, this factor is also expected to be a major factor restraining the food & beverage metal cans market growth. The demand for lighter forms of packaging and greater ease of use is expected to drive the growth of flexible plastic solutions, which encourages the adoption of plastic packaging, which can hamper the demand for metal packaging.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2483



Further key findings from the report suggest



Tin-plated steel is broadly used beverage metal cans for packaging of alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks (CSD, herbal teas and coffees, and fruits & vegetable juices.



Food metal cans of food & beverage metal cans market were one of the most consumed products, accounting for 18.2% of market share in 2018. Metal cans offer advantages, including long-term preservation and high-temperature sterilization for food packaging. Nevertheless, the corrosion effect associated with tin when in contact with acidic fruits and foods is predictable to restrict food metal cans industry growth in the near future.



The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in food & beverage metal cans market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 4.5%. Snowballing disposable income, availability of an extensive range of beer at variable costs, and influence of western culture is predictable to increase beer demand in Asia. Furthermore, rising beer consumption by the younger population is likely to be one of the primary factors contributing to the rise in beer consumption in the region which is ultimately favoring food & beverage metal cans market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Food & Beverage Metal Cans market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Food & Beverage Metal Cans market are listed below:



Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland). Other players include Kian Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings Limited (China), Kingcan Holdings Limited (China), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), and HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).



On the basis of type, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)



2-piece cans



3-piece cans



On the basis of material, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)



Aluminum cans



Steel cans



On the basis of application, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)



Food



Beverages



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2483



Radical Features of the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Food & Beverage Metal Cans market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



3.1.1. Global food and beverages: Industry Snapshot



3.1.2. Demand from emerging economies



3.1.3. Rise in per capita disposable income



Chapter 4. Food & Beverages Metal Cans Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food & Beverages Metal Cans Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Food & Beverages Metal Cans Market Impact Analysis



4.2.1. Market driver analysis



4.2.1.1. Recyclable properties of metal cans



4.2.1.2. Added nutrients and lower price of canned foods



4.2.1.3. Convenience factors



4.2.2. Market restraint analysis



4.2.2.1. Move towards alternate packaging options



4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis



4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants



4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes



4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers



4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Customers



4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry



4.5. Food & Beverages Metal Cans PESTEL Analysis



4.6. Porters Five Forces Model



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2483



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Rapid Test Kit Market for COVID-19 Market Size



Video Telemedicine Market Trends



Vanillin Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.