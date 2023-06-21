Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Worth $46.2 Billion in 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2023 -- The "Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market" is expected to grow significantly. The report states that the F&B metal cans market is estimated to be worth USD 33.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.



Download PDF Brochure



Metal cans are widely used in the packaging of food and beverages, as well as other consumer goods like aerosols and paints, due to their ability to maintain product shelf-life. These cylindrical containers can be customized in appearance by manufacturers. The primary driver for the F&B metal cans market is the increasing demand for convenience food items. As more people embrace a healthy lifestyle, the demand for fresh and canned foods has risen, leading to a higher need for metal cans in the food and beverage industry.



Canned foods, which are minimally processed and ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook, are experiencing high demand. Consumers prefer canned food because of its easy storage and extended shelf-life. Metal cans help preserve the taste and texture of the food, making them suitable for functional and processed foods. The convenience factor of canned foods also contributes to their growing popularity in the market.



The report highlights the rising popularity of aluminum as a material for metal cans, which is expected to drive the growth of the aluminum segment. Aluminum cans are often made using a two-piece construction method, where a single metal piece is drawn and ironed into the shape of a can. These cans are lightweight, recyclable, and cost-effective, reducing production costs. However, the recycling process for cans made of aluminum-magnesium combinations poses challenges in terms of full utilization.



In terms of can types, the report suggests that two-piece cans are set to dominate the market during the study period. These cans are made from a metal disc formed into a cylinder with an integral end and seamed lid. They are designed to keep the taste, texture, and flavor of the food fresh and sterile. Two-piece cans provide excellent sealing and require less raw material for production, making them ideal for instant food packaging without the need for thermal processing.



Make an Inquiry



The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth prospects for the F&B metal cans market in 2023. With countries like India and China experiencing population growth and an increase in the consumption of packaged food and beverages, the region has become a key market for metal can manufacturing and consumption. The demand for liquid dairy products, driven by economic growth, urbanization, and rising purchasing power, is also contributing to the growth of the F&B metal cans market in Asia Pacific. Key players in the market, including Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Ardagh Group, and others, have a strong presence in the region, further fueling market growth.



The key players mentioned in the report include Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Ardagh Group, CCL Container, Can Pick S.A, Kian Joo Group, CPMC Holding, Envases, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd, Universal Can Corporation, Independent Can Company, VISY, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Lageen Food Packaging, Massilly Holdings S.A.S, P.Wilkinson Containers Ltd, Kingcan Holdings Limited, Muller and Bauer GmbH, and Jamestrong Packaging.



Browse Other Food & Beverages Domain Reports:



Savory Snack Products Market by Product (Potato Chips, Extruded Snacks, Popcorn, Nuts & Seeds, Puffed Snacks, Tortillas), Flavor (Barbeque, Spice, Salty, Plain/Unflavored), Distribution Channel and Region – Global Forecast to 2027



Meat Substitutes Market by Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Seitan, Quorn and Other Product), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Other Sources), Types ( Concentrates, Isolates and Textured), Form (Solid, Liquid), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf Table) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast-2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441