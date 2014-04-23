Food & Beverages Industry: Food and Drink Retailing Market in Brazil - April 2014 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Business Research Report On Food And Drink Retailing Marketing In Brazil April 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts,



Worldwide



The food and drink retailing sector in Brazil is highly competitive and dynamic. Brazilian towns everywhere are dotted with all types of outlets, ranging from hypermarkets to small bakers. Retailers must cater to demanding customers both in the local neighbourhood shops and in the more distant hypermarkets, and place emphasis on the price proposition.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18

Figure 2: Leading retailer sales in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12

Market drivers

Figure 3: Consumer spending on food and drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12

Innovation

The consumer

Figure 4: Use of different food retail outlets for food shopping, January 2014

What we think



Trend Application



Trend: Life Hacking

Trend: Who Needs Humans

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Drivers



Urbanization levels are soaring

Figure 5: Share of Urban population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010

Figure 6: Share of Urban Population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010

The gender gap in employment is closing

The emerging classes are hungry

Figure 7: Consumer spending on food & drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12

Food processing is on the rise

Figure 8: Share of processed products in value sales of food in Brazil, 1980-2009

High taxes represent a barrier



Who’s innovating



Key points

The grocery sector lacks innovation

Modest developments at the PoS

Virtual shopping centers

Spare some change

Shop and recycle at once



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Market Size, Forecast and Segment Performance



Key points

Sales by segment

Figure 9: value sales in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12

Figure 10: number of outlets in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12

Large format stores dominate the food retail landscape

Specialists are slowly losing ground

Small grocers struggle while discounters flourish

The food and drink sector grew mostly above inflation between 2008-13

Figure 11: Food and drink retail sector sales, Brazil 2008-18

The market will continue to grow in 2015-18, but at a lower rate

Figure 12: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18

Forecast Methodology



Market Share



Key points

Grupo Pao-de-Acucar and Carrefour stand in close competition for sector leadership

Figure 13: Leading retailer sales in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12

Figure 14: Leading retailer outlets in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12

A puzzle with many pieces

National coverage, localized strategy

Playing musical chairs

Smaller players gain share in the market

The advent of atacarejo



The Consumer – Use



Key points

Supermarkets are the most widely visited food and drink outlet

Figure 15: Use of different food and drink retail outlets, January 2014

The larger the outlet, the less frequent the visits

Figure 16: Use of different food retail outlets for food and drink shopping, January 2014

Customers in the South are the most frequent hypermarkets users

Figure 17: Hypermarket use, by city, January 2014

The AB socioeconomic group visits hypermarkets more often than other groups do

Figure 18: Use of hypermarkets by socioeconomic group, January 2014

The AB group is also the most frequent user of atacarejo

Figure 19: Use of wholesalers (atacarejo), by socioeconomic group, January 2014



The Consumer – Attitudes toward Shopping for Groceries



Key points

Brazilians are not enthusiastic about grocery shopping

Self check-out sparks little interest

A single-stop journey

Figure 20: attitudes towards shopping for food and drink, January 2014

Consumers in Belém are the most frugal

Figure 21: Agreement with the statement “I tend to buy strictly what is on my shopping list,” by city, January 2014

Younger people are most likely to shop online if products are cheaper

Figure 22: Agreement with the statement “I would buy more groceries on the internet if it were cheaper than going in-store,” by age group, January 2014



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The Consumer – Reasons for Choice of Retailer When Buying Food and Drink



Key points

Low price is the most important reason for choosing a retailer

Credit options are of less interest in food shopping than in shopping in general

Figure 23: Reasons for choosing retailer, January 2014

The AB group is more demanding and less price sensitive

Figure 24: Reasons for choosing a retailer, by socioeconomic group, January 2014



The Consumer – Interest in Promotional Deals



Key points

Customers are most attracted to “buy two get one free” promotions

Loyalty programs spark limited interest

Figure 25: Interest in promotional deals, January 2014

The AB group is most attracted to food and drink sampling

Figure 26: Consumers swayed by food and drink tasting, by socioeconomic group, January 2014



Frequency of Grocery Shopping



Figure 27: Frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months, January 2014

Figure 28: Frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months, January 2014

Figure 29: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Supermarket, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 30: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Supermarket, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 31: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Independent small grocery store, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 32: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Independent small grocery store, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 33: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Bakery with grocery section, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 34: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Bakery with grocery section, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 35: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Street market, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 36: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Street market, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 37: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Hypermarket, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 38: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Hypermarket, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 39: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Express minimarket chain, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 40: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Express minimarket chain, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 41: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Wholesale retailer, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 42: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Wholesale retailer, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 43: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Convenience store, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 44: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Convenience store, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 45: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Online supermarket, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 46: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Online supermarket, by demographics, January 2014



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