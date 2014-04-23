Food & Beverages Industry: Food and Drink Retailing Market in Brazil - April 2014 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Food And Drink Retailing - Brazil - April 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Business Research Report On Food And Drink Retailing Marketing In Brazil April 2014: Research Background & Research Ideas Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts,
Worldwide
The food and drink retailing sector in Brazil is highly competitive and dynamic. Brazilian towns everywhere are dotted with all types of outlets, ranging from hypermarkets to small bakers. Retailers must cater to demanding customers both in the local neighbourhood shops and in the more distant hypermarkets, and place emphasis on the price proposition.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18
Figure 2: Leading retailer sales in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12
Market drivers
Figure 3: Consumer spending on food and drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12
Innovation
The consumer
Figure 4: Use of different food retail outlets for food shopping, January 2014
What we think
Trend Application
Trend: Life Hacking
Trend: Who Needs Humans
Mintel Futures: Old Gold
Market Drivers
Urbanization levels are soaring
Figure 5: Share of Urban population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010
Figure 6: Share of Urban Population of overall population in Brazil, by region, 1970-2010
The gender gap in employment is closing
The emerging classes are hungry
Figure 7: Consumer spending on food & drink in Brazil and inflation, 2008-12
Food processing is on the rise
Figure 8: Share of processed products in value sales of food in Brazil, 1980-2009
High taxes represent a barrier
Who’s innovating
Key points
The grocery sector lacks innovation
Modest developments at the PoS
Virtual shopping centers
Spare some change
Shop and recycle at once
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Market Size, Forecast and Segment Performance
Key points
Sales by segment
Figure 9: value sales in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12
Figure 10: number of outlets in the Brazil food and drink retail sector, by segment, 2011-12
Large format stores dominate the food retail landscape
Specialists are slowly losing ground
Small grocers struggle while discounters flourish
The food and drink sector grew mostly above inflation between 2008-13
Figure 11: Food and drink retail sector sales, Brazil 2008-18
The market will continue to grow in 2015-18, but at a lower rate
Figure 12: Food and drink retailing sector sales, Brazil, 2008-18
Forecast Methodology
Market Share
Key points
Grupo Pao-de-Acucar and Carrefour stand in close competition for sector leadership
Figure 13: Leading retailer sales in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12
Figure 14: Leading retailer outlets in the Brazilian food and drink sector, 2011-12
A puzzle with many pieces
National coverage, localized strategy
Playing musical chairs
Smaller players gain share in the market
The advent of atacarejo
The Consumer – Use
Key points
Supermarkets are the most widely visited food and drink outlet
Figure 15: Use of different food and drink retail outlets, January 2014
The larger the outlet, the less frequent the visits
Figure 16: Use of different food retail outlets for food and drink shopping, January 2014
Customers in the South are the most frequent hypermarkets users
Figure 17: Hypermarket use, by city, January 2014
The AB socioeconomic group visits hypermarkets more often than other groups do
Figure 18: Use of hypermarkets by socioeconomic group, January 2014
The AB group is also the most frequent user of atacarejo
Figure 19: Use of wholesalers (atacarejo), by socioeconomic group, January 2014
The Consumer – Attitudes toward Shopping for Groceries
Key points
Brazilians are not enthusiastic about grocery shopping
Self check-out sparks little interest
A single-stop journey
Figure 20: attitudes towards shopping for food and drink, January 2014
Consumers in Belém are the most frugal
Figure 21: Agreement with the statement “I tend to buy strictly what is on my shopping list,” by city, January 2014
Younger people are most likely to shop online if products are cheaper
Figure 22: Agreement with the statement “I would buy more groceries on the internet if it were cheaper than going in-store,” by age group, January 2014
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The Consumer – Reasons for Choice of Retailer When Buying Food and Drink
Key points
Low price is the most important reason for choosing a retailer
Credit options are of less interest in food shopping than in shopping in general
Figure 23: Reasons for choosing retailer, January 2014
The AB group is more demanding and less price sensitive
Figure 24: Reasons for choosing a retailer, by socioeconomic group, January 2014
The Consumer – Interest in Promotional Deals
Key points
Customers are most attracted to “buy two get one free” promotions
Loyalty programs spark limited interest
Figure 25: Interest in promotional deals, January 2014
The AB group is most attracted to food and drink sampling
Figure 26: Consumers swayed by food and drink tasting, by socioeconomic group, January 2014
Frequency of Grocery Shopping
Figure 27: Frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 28: Frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months, January 2014
Figure 29: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Supermarket, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 30: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Supermarket, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 31: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Independent small grocery store, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 32: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Independent small grocery store, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 33: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Bakery with grocery section, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 34: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Bakery with grocery section, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 35: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Street market, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 36: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Street market, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 37: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Hypermarket, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 38: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Hypermarket, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 39: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Express minimarket chain, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 40: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Express minimarket chain, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 41: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Wholesale retailer, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 42: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Wholesale retailer, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 43: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Convenience store, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 44: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Convenience store, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 45: Most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Online supermarket, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 46: Next most popular frequency of grocery shopping in the last six months – Online supermarket, by demographics, January 2014
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