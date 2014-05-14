Food & Beverages Information in Global Nutrition Supplement Market Research Report 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Global Nutrition Supplement Market Report: 2014 Edition



A dietary supplement, also termed as food supplement or nutrition supplement, is a concoction of several vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids, amino acids and other trace elements, meant for supplementing the diet and supplying nutrients that may be absent in a person's diet or may not be consumed in sufficient quantities. Nutrition supplements can be consumed in form of pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid form. There are three primary nutrition supplement requirements: Lifestyle, Preventive and Proactive, and Clinical. Wellbeing, vitality, beauty and energy together compose lifestyle requirement; infant nutrition, age related, weight management form preventive and proactive requirement while clinical requirements are composed of medical food, nutrigenomics, etc. However, numerous supplements have active ingredients that impose strong biological effects in the body. The respective property could render them potentially hazardous in various situations and hurt or complicate one’s health.



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Dietary supplements have been broadly segmented into six product types: Vitamins, Herbs and Botanical, Sports Nutrition, Minerals, Meal Replacements and others. Each of the product categories has its own significance for the human body and deficiency of any these essential products can lead to diseases and disorders. Vitamins are organic substances vital for the body and are required for maintenance and proper functioning of every organ in the body. There are 60 minerals found in the body, 22 of which are considered essential for good health. Products falling under sports nutrition category include tablets, powders, nutrition bars and drinks formulated to enhance physical activity. Other products encompass glucosamine, melatonin, probiotics, docasahexanenoic acid (DHA), fish oils and shark cartilage, coenzyme Q10 (Co-Q10), amino acids and homeopathic remedies.



The key factors driving growth of the global nutrition supplement industry include ameliorating economic conditions, accelerating aging population, rising urban population, increasing life expectance rate, and escalating number of vitamin tests. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry include growing prevalence of dietary supplements, increasing demand for liquid dietary supplements, rising focus on infant nutrition and focus on novel nutrition ingredients. The intense competition prevailing among various small and large scale players in the global nutrition supplement industry has been studied on the basis of its product segments.



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The global and region wise analysis of the nutrition supplement industry along with a study of the global nutrition market is presented in this report. The nutrition supplement market has been studied on regional level covering three major nutrition supplement segments: vitamin, sports nutrition and minerals. In addition to this, next five year forecast of nutrition supplement industry for each region has been incorporated in the report. The report offers a detailed analysis of the global and regional nutrition supplement industry along with company profiles and business strategies of major nutrition supplement market players, i.e. Atrium innovation Inc, Glanbia Plc, NBTY Inc, and Herbalife Ltd, operating in the global marketplace.



Table of Content



1. Overview

1.1 Categories of Nutrition Supplements

1.2 Components of Nutrition Supplements

1.3 Risks Associated with the Use of Nutrition Supplements

1.4 Regulation of Dietary/Nutritional Supplements

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis



2. Market Size

2.1 Global Nutrition Industry

Market Value

Market Segmentation

Market Forecast

2.2 Global Nutrition Supplement Industry

Market Value

Market Segmentation

Regional Breakdown

Market Forecast

2.2.1 Global Vitamin Industry

Market Value

Regional Breakdown

Market Forecast

2.2.2 Global Sports Nutrition Industry

Market Value

Regional Breakdown

Market Forecast

2.2.3 Global Minerals Industry

Market Value

Regional Breakdown

Market Forecast

2.3 North American Nutrition Supplement Industry

Market Value

Market Forecast

Market Segmentation

Vitamins Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Minerals Market

2.4 Asian Nutrition Supplement Industry

Market Value

Market Forecast

Market Segmentation

Vitamins Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Minerals Market

2.5 European Nutrition Supplement Industry

Market Value

Market Forecast

Market Segmentation

Vitamins Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Minerals Market

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

3.1.2 Shift from Rural to Urban Regions

3.1.3 Accelerating Aging Population

3.1.4 Increasing Life Expectancy Rate

3.1.5 Ameliorating Economic Conditions

3.1.6 Rising Number of Vitamin D Tests

3.2 Trends & Developments

3.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Dietary Supplements

3.2.2 Increasing Demand for Liquid Dietary Supplements

3.2.3 Increased Acceptance of Infant Nutrition

3.2.4 Focus on Novel Nutrition Ingredients



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4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Analysis

4.2 Regional Analysis

4.2.1 The US

4.2.2 Australia



5. Company Profiles

5.1 Glanbia Plc.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

Growth through Acquisitions

Focus on Segmental Growth

5.2 NBTY Inc.

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

Advertising Strategy

Product Innovation

5.3 Herbalife Ltd.

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

Improved Product Access

Geographic Diversification

5.4 Atrium Innovations Inc.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

Focus on Innovation

Growth Strategy



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