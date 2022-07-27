Food & Beverages Segment to Dominate Self-Adhesive Labels Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 47.9 billion in 2021 to USD 62.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. Self-adhesive labels are made up of facestock, release liner, and adhesive. They have their back surface coated with an adhesive substrate that eliminates the requirement of glue or moistening. Self-adhesive labels is widely used in applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, home & personal care, retail labels, e-commerce, amongst others.



The self-adhesive labels market has thousands of companies that thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are, CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Huhtamaki OYJ (US), and Fuji Seal International (Japan), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.



CCL Industries Inc. is one of the leading label manufacturers and converters of pressure-sensitive and extruded film materials. Its customer base comprises global consumer product, healthcare, chemical, and durable goods companies. It operates through its four business segments namely, CCL (converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials), Avery (supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions), Checkpoint (developer of RF and RFID-based technology systems), and Innovia (producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging, and security applications). The company has a strong foothold and customer base in Canada. The company has its corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts, US, and a regional center for the Asia Pacific region in Singapore. The company has 191 production facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, Russia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has presence in approximately 42 countries globally and has a label and tube license holder operating two plants in Indonesia.



Avery Dennison Corporation is one of the key players in the self-adhesive labels market and designs and produces a wide range of labelling and functional materials. The company invented the world's first self-adhesive label to merchandise objects. Its product portfolio includes pressure-sensitive materials (for labels and graphic applications), tapes & other bonding solutions (for medical, industrial, and retail applications), tags, labels, and embellishments (for apparel) and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions (for retail apparel and other markets). The company offers self-adhesive labels through its label and graphic materials segment. It has operations in over 50 countries across six continents. The company has more than 180 operating locations across the globe. It also has more than 70 facilities for the label and packaging materials business segment, and its regional head office is in Mentor (Ohio, US).