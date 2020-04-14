Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Food binders helps to bind the ingredients of several edible products including desserts, meat products and processed foods. Increasing westernization in food consumption has led to surge in demand for binding agents owing to their adhesive properties. Rising need of packaged and processed foods owing to changing lifestyles and busy schedules will positively impact food binders market.



Food binders including xanthan gums offers slippery environment in human being's gut which destroys healthy bacteria. This leads to irritable bowel syndrome and other autoimmune diseases. These factors may hamper industry profitability and food binders market price trends.

Food binders market from sports nutrition application may observe significant gains over 3.5% in the projected timeline. The product owing to its cohesive nature is added to liquid formulations and sports supplements. These help to bind supplement ingredients. Growing health awareness among people owing to rising obesity related diseases has led to increase in sports activities. This will fortify sports nutrition products utilization hence enhancing market.



Gelatin which is composed of amino acids functions as a gelling agent and texturizer in yogurt, creams, jellies, and confectionary products. Rising confectionary industry growth due to increasing urbanization and expanding retail chain network will promote food binders industry growth.

U.S. food binders market may observe substantial gains over 5% by 2025. The products are added to meat as it prevents fat clustering by retaining water. Increasing demand of meat products in the region owing to rising incomes and high protein content will positively impact food binders market growth.



While the conventional food binders are being used on large-scale, it has been observed that a few industry players are coming up with new non-sweet food binders which can prove to be sustainable alternatives to the typical binder options on the market such as vital wheat gluten, eggs, starches, and corn syrups. The US-based food processing company Archer Daniels Midland, for instance, has recently claimed to have filed a global patent for its edible bean blends Vegefull which can be used as non-sweet food binder in granola, protein, nutrition bars, cereal clusters, and snack pieces.



Reportedly, the new food binder has been manufactured from a range of beans including chickpea, kidney, navy, black, and pinto. In this context, it has to be noted that Vegefull is a unique binder in the global food binder industry, by the virtue of being among a very few non-sweet binders currently available in the market. Apparently, it cannot be overlooked that almost all the conventional food binders include an ingredient that may be an allergen; or increase the sweetness of the food; or include an ingredient avoided by people on certain diets, e.g. gluten-free. Therefore, Vegefull comes as a new kind of food binder which has no-added sugar and has a clean label, making it one of the very few products that can be used in sweet and savory food items.



Apart from Germany, the usage of food binders in France has seen a commendable increase over the last few years. This product is being used in the production of cakes, Swiss rolls, and biscuits as it binds the constituents together in an effort to safeguard these foods from getting contaminated and oxidized. These properties of food binders would assist the France food binders market share from bakery and confectionary application to exceed a revenue portfolio of USD 20 million by 2025.



Endowed with a continuum of application domains such as processed foods, meat products, sauces & dressings, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, and sports nutrition, the global food binders market is slated to garner a remuneration of USD 1.9 billion by 2025.



The global food binders market share, over the recent years, is experiencing an encouraging growth momentum owing to the increased consumer inclination toward fast food consumption. Apparently, food binders are predominantly used in the formulation of packaged and ready to eat food products owing to their moisture retention ability which maintains the texture and juiciness of the raw ingredients. As per a research report compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., the total revenue collection of the food binders industry is slated to surpass USD 1.9 billion by the year 2025.