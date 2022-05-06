Food Certification Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2020-2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2022 -- The Food certification market is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 6.2 billion by 2025. The food certification market growth has been gaining pace as it avoids nutritional risks and an increase in the need for adoption of food safety standards to reduce the number of deaths and illness caused by foodborne diseases. The stringent regulations imposed by the government for food certifications draws the attention of key players in the market to develop new and effective food certification standards.



Download PDF Brochure



Food certification Market Dynamics:



Driver: Strict food industry standards and certification requirements



The regulatory interventions are projected to affect the food certification industry in the coming years. An increase in government-enforced regulations, extensive industry standards, and certification requirements are projected to drive the growth of the market. The enforcement of stronger penalties against non-compliant parties is projected to encourage the companies to invest in certification compliance. These factors are projected to impact the growth of the market positively.



Restraints: Lack of harmonization in food certification standards and guidelines across the globe



There has been a continuous increase in consumer demand for safe food products. This has led to the development of numerous food safety standards. As a result, the increase in the number of national standards for food safety management has led to confusion and a rise in the need for harmonization of these food safety standards. Industrial experts have often suggested uniform and harmonized food safety standards to reduce the multiplicity of food laws to make them more efficient.



Opportunities Growth of Halal, organic, and free-from food certifications



The increase in disposable income in Muslim-based countries, such as the Middle East, is projected to drive the adoption of halal certifications. As consumer concerns regarding meat consumption are rising, the demand for halal-certified meat products is projected to increase. The increase in demand for organic products is projected to offer high-value opportunities for the growth of the food certification market. The US, Germany, France, China, Canada, Italy, and the UK are some of the largest markets for organic food.



Challenges: Instances of false labeling certifications among companies



The increase in adulteration of food and food ingredients has led to a rise in the number of food fraud cases, false labeling, and certifications. Although most food fraud cases do not pose a public health risk, most food frauds involve the substitution of a high-value ingredient with a low-quality alternative. The concerns regarding frauds are increasing as certain incidents go undetected. According to Food Navigator Asia, many factories in Malaysia were found to be producing food products with fake halal logos.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in this market include SGS (Switzerland), DNV (Norway), Lloyd's Register (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Control Union Certifications (Netherlands), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), DEKRA (Germany), Kiwa Sverige (Sweden), ALS (Australia), NSF International (US) and Aspirata (South Africa). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441