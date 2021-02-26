Adulteration of foods and beverages, health consciousness, and increased consumption of organic productsare some of the key factors influencing the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Food Certification Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Food Certification business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Processed Meat & Poultry
Organic Food
Dairy Products
Seafood
Beverages
Infant Foods
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
ISO 22000
Halal
Kosher
SQF
FSSAI
BRC
Others
Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
High Risk
Low Risk
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
K.
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Food Certification Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Food Certification market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
