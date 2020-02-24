Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Food certification involves verification of food products by regulatory bodies, which ensures that the processes, systems, and products in the food supply chain are in accordance with the globally accepted food safety standards. The certification is based on the results of inspection, audits, and tests, and provides assurance to the consumer that the food products adequately meet the national, as well as international food quality & safety standards. It verifies various processes of food manufacture, such as storage, handling, and preparation of food products. The benefits of food certification include consistent production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of contamination, which thereby reduces the chances of food recalls from the market. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2015, 1 out of every 10 people suffers from food-borne illnesses and around 420,000 individuals die due to the consumption of contaminated food. Increasing incidence of food-borne illnesses is raising awareness among consumers. For instance, in 2017, chicken eggs, which were distributed in the European and Asian markets, were found to be contaminated with fipronil, which is a hazardous Class II pesticide, as classified by the WHO. Consumption of fipronil causes nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, and seizures.



There are numerous food certification agencies operating globally, which are known to base their certification process on the consumer demands and regional food regulations. The increasing concern about food safety is resulting in a higher demand for food certification by various industries, such as beverages, processed foods, dairy products, seafood, meat, and poultry.



The demand for good quality food, increasing health consciousness, increasing demand for convenience food, and government interventions are the major growth drivers for the global food certification market. While, on the other hand, the time-consuming and expensive food certification processes, combined with a lack of proper resources and infrastructure, especially in the emerging economies, pose a major challenge for market growth.



Global Food Certification Market Taxonomy



Based on certification type:

- British Retail Consortium Standard (BRC)

- International Organization for Standardizations (ISO 22000)

- International Food Standard (IFS)

- Halal

- Kosher

- Safe Quality Food (SQF)

- European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

- Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

- China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

- U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

- USDA Organic

- Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

- Others



In terms of application:

- Beverages

- Dairy Products

- Infant Food Products

- Organic Food

- Processed Meat and Poultry Products

- Seafood

- Others



Global Food Certification Market – Geographical Overview

Europe holds a dominant position in the global food certification market due to a significant demand for high-quality, hygienic food products among consumers. The U.K., France, and Germany are claimed to be the frontrunners in the European food certification market.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for food certification, owing to the increasing causalities due to severe food-borne illnesses. Growing urban population and rise in purchasing ability of consumers enables them to buy branded food products, which is fueling the growth of food certification market. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an autonomous body established under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has planned an investment of US$ 72.3 million to improve the food testing and certification system in India and set up new mobile testing laboratories. Thus, such investments are estimated to drive the Indian food certification market growth.



North America has a significant demand for food certification market. The consumers in North America pay attention to the claims made on label and prefer to buy products certified by reliable agencies. In the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa the lack of infrastructure and resources are the challenges for food certification market. Increasing health awareness and government strategies to meet international food quality standards for exporting the food products are propelling the food certification market.



Competitive Analysis & Key Developments



The key players operating in the global food certification market include ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, DNV GL Group AS, Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD AG, and Underwriters Laboratories Inc. These companies are currently adopting various inorganic and organic developmental strategies in a bid to elevate their market positions.



- In July 2018, ALS Limited added a rapid test to its scope of NATA accredited tests. The organization is committed to embracing technology for delivering faster quality results and thus, aims at providing cost effective and rapid microbial testing services. With this addition, the company would be in a position of providing Enterobacteriaceae Petrifilm results within 24 hours.



- In March 2018, Intertek had launched a food hygiene control solution for the hospitality and food services industry, with the objective to provide customers with the confidence that the sites are committed to food safety and quality.



- In April 2016, UL registrar LLC approved a certification body for the equitable food initiative. The company offers certification and auditing services to growers who are seeking added confidence within their food safety, labor and pest management practices.



