Food Certification Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027: Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The global food certification market is projected to reach a value of USD 6.90 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. There are various types of food certification, such as ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher, SQF, FSSAI, and BRC, among others. The food certification market is growing with global efforts to reduce death rates and illnesses caused by the adulteration of food.



Key players in the market are Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.



The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others



Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk



In the North America region, the regulatory bodies, via audits, follow-ups, and surveys, make sure that companies operating in the alcohol production sector must mandatorily follow the food management processes, rules, and regulations. The U.S. FDA's strict guidelines and regulations make the manufacturer or producer follow them obligatorily.



Market Dynamics



The food certification market is mainly driven by adulteration of foods and beverages, growing awareness among consumers, and growing consumption of organic products. Strict government policies will also boost market growth during the forecast period. ISO 22000 is expected to be the highest growing market segment during the forecast period as an ISO 22000 certification indicates better quality of products. Higher prevalence of foodborne diseases and growing consumer awareness regarding the quality of the food consumed will be a major driving factor for market growth.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the high population and growing consumer awareness in the region. Europe is, however, predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to rising concerns of people regarding food safety. Moreover, the increased purchasing power of the people has resulted in the rise in demand for premium-quality food products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Food Certification Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food Certification Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing Awareness towards adulteration of food products



4.2.2.2. Increase in Imports and Exports



4.2.2.3. Increase in demand for Processed Foods and Organic Foods



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Interventions by the regulatory authorities



4.2.3.2. Complex criteria to get the certification



4.3. Application Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Certification Market by Applications Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Processed Meat and Poultry



5.1.2. Organic Food



5.1.3. Dairy Products



5.1.4. Seafood



5.1.5. Beverages



5.1.6. Infant Food



5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Food Certifications Market by Types Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



6.1. Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. ISO 22000



6.1.2. Halal



6.1.3. Kosher



6.1.4. SQF



6.1.5. FSSAI



6.1.6. BRC



6.1.7. Others



Chapter 7. Food Certifications Market by Risk Insights (USD Billion) (Million MT)



7.1. Risk Insights Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. High Risk



7.1.2. Low Risk



Continue…!



