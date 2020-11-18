Food Certification Market Is Projected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- The report "Food Certification Market by Type (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, Halal, Kosher, Free-From Certification), Application (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Dairy, Infant Food, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery), Risk Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is estimated to account for USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6.2 billion, with a CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period 2020-2025. Factors such as the rise in demand for unadulterated products, concern for food safety, stringent regulations and laws for food products, increase in the adoption of organic products, and the mandate to meet the export standards with increased global food trade is projected to drive the growth of the food certification market.



Download PDF Brochure



The ISO 22000 segment is projected to be the largest segment in the food certification market during the forecast period.



ISO 22000 quality certification can be applied to any organization in the food chain, from packaging manufacturers to the actual food processing facilities. It is one of the most important food safety certifications concerning the food safety hazards in the food & beverage industry. ISO 22000 certification assures consumers that the business they are buying from is working with suppliers who conform to international safety, quality, and reliability standards.



The meat, poultry & sea-food segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.



Meat, poultry & sea-food is majorly consumed in almost all the countries. Meat is highly likely to support the growth of bacteria and is prone to microbial contamination. The incidences of meat fraud are rising due to the increasing demand for processed meat products. Also, religious concerns among consumers, particularly Islamic and Jewish populations, are projected to drive the demand for Halal and kosher certification for meat and meat products. Therefore, meat, poultry & sea-food segment will continue to have huge demand for food certification.



Make an Inquiry



The High-risk segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the food certification market, 2020 to 2025.



Foods like raw and cooked meat, including poultry, such as chicken and turkey, dairy products, egg and egg products, seafood, and ready-to-eat foods are more vulnerable to bacterial growth, hence there is more risk of consuming them. Therefore, the demand for safety testing and certification of high-risk foods is projected to rise with the increase in instances of foodborne diseases.



North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for food certification in the North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Regions like US, Canada are one of the major consumers of processed food & beverages and high-risk foods, which eventually creates more concern for food safety. Therefore, the growth in such regions is mainly due to the increase in foodborne illness among consumers and the stringent regulations imposed by the government pertinent to food safety standards.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food certification market. It includes the profiles of leading companies like, SGS (Switzerland), DNV (Norway), Lloyd's Register (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Control Union Certifications (Netherlands), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), DEKRA (Germany), Kiwa Sverige (Sweden), ALS (Australia), NSF International (US), Aspirata (South Africa), International Certification Ltd (New Zealand), Control Union Certifications (Netherlands), Indocert (India), TQ Cert (India), Eurofins (Luxeumbourg), Socotec (France) and MS Certification Services (India).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441