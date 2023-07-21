Food Certification Market Worth $7.4 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2023 -- The global food certification market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Meat, poultry, and seafood products are extensively traded internationally, and importing countries often have specific requirements for food safety and quality. Certifications play a crucial role in meeting these requirements, with certifications recognized by GFSI providing a globally accepted framework, facilitating market access and trade. Certifications related to quality management systems, such as ISO 9001 or GMP, ensure businesses follow standardized processes to deliver consistent quality products to consumers.



Among the various types of certifications, ISO 22000 accounted for the largest share of the food certification market in 2023 in terms of value. ISO 22000 is widely recognized and accepted as a benchmark for food safety management systems, making it an attractive certification for businesses operating in the international market. Its implementation assures customers and stakeholders that a business's food safety practices meet globally recognized standards, enabling effective hazard identification, contamination prevention, and establishment of control measures. This certification demonstrates a commitment to risk management, instilling confidence in customers and stakeholders while reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses, recalls, and reputational damage.



In terms of risk category, the high-risk category is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the food certification market. High-risk foods, like ready-to-eat foods, raw or undercooked meats, seafood, and dairy products, carry significant health risks if not handled and processed properly. Certifications help businesses implement strict controls to minimize contamination risks and ensure food safety. Such certifications build consumer trust, assure product quality and safety, and protect brands from potential reputational damage.



The North American region is expected to experience significant growth in the global food certification market. Businesses in North America increasingly prioritize Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on ethical sourcing, community engagement, and sustainable practices. Certifications like B Corp, LEED, or Fair Trade align with these CSR objectives, showcasing a commitment to responsible business practices. The food certification market is driven by businesses seeking to demonstrate their CSR efforts and differentiate themselves based on ethical and sustainable practices, thus enhancing competitiveness and expanding their reach in the global marketplace.



Key players operating in the food certification market include DEKRA (Germany), SGS (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), and Bureau Veritas (France).



